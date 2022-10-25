Ellsworth Baseball Coach Dan Curtis Named 2021-2022 NFHS State Baseball Coach of the Year

Ellsworth High School Athletic Director Josh Frost was notified today, October 25th that Dan Curtis, the Ellsworth Baseball Coach was named 2021-22 NFHS State Baseball Coach of the Year!

In a letter from MIke Burnham and Mike Bisson the Executive Director and the Assistant Director of the Maine Principals' Association they said

"It is with excitement that we inform you that your Baseball Coach, Dan Curtis, has been selected as the 2021-2022 NFHS State Baseball Coach of the Year! Coach Curtis was selected from a pool of many outstanding baseball coaches and it is a pleasure to be able to recognize him with this honor.

In addition to being selected as the Maine Coach of the Year, Coach Curtis may also move forward into the pool of state awardees from the other seven Section 1 states to be considered for Section 1 Baseball Coach of the Year and possibly for consideration as the National Coach of the Year. "

Ellsworth won the Class B State Baseball Championship, finishing the season with a 19-1 record