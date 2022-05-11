Ellsworth Beaten by Brewer 5-3 for 1st Loss of the Season [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles uncharacteristically threw the ball around, committing 4 errors on the night, and Brewer took advantage, scoring 5 runs in the 1st inning as the Brewer Witches handed the Ellsworth Eagles their 1st loss of the season. 5-3 at Mansfield Stadium on Wednesday, May 11th.

Grady Vanidestine picked up the win for the Witches, throwing a complete game. He allowed 7 hits, striking out 9 and walking 2.

Craig Burnett settled down after the 1st inning, and pitched the complete game, taking the loss. He allowed 9 hits and struck out 5, and didn't walk a batter.

For Brewer Logan Levensalor and Ethan Norwood were each 2-3. Levensalor drove in 1 run while Norwood drove in 2 runs. Rowan Valley had a double. Jed Gilpatrick, Grady Vanidestine, Noah Tibbetts, and Andrew Hodgins each singled for the Witches.

For Ellsworth Craig Burnett was 2-3 helping himself at the plate with a triple and double, driving in a run. David Baugh had a double and run batted in. Brett Bragdon, Hunter Curis, Michael Palmer and Daniel Howie singled for the Eagles.

Ellsworth is now 7-1. They will play host to Brewer on Thursday, May 12th at 4:30 pm.

Brewer is now 5-2. They will travel to Ellsworth on Thursday, May 12th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game