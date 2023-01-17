Ellsworth Beats Foxcroft Academy as Mercier Scores 1000th Point 72-62 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles remained undefeated, beating the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 72-62, on Tuesday, January 17th on a night that Chance Mercier became the 12th player in Ellsworth Eagles history to score 1000 points.

Mercier entered the game with 994 needing 6 points to 1000. With 1:11 remaining in the 1st Quarter Mercier scored his 1000th point on a shot falling to the floor as the ball went through the net!

The game was stopped as Chance was presented with the game ball and photos were taken with his family

Ellsworth led 19-17 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 41-32 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were up 54-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier who had a game-high 24 points including a 3-pointer. Peter Keblinsky finished with 10 points. Eamon MacDonald had 2 3-pointer and Kyle Kenney and Dawson Curtis each had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 17-27 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Caden Crocker with 19 points including 4 3-pointers. Fernando Oliveira had 15 points including a 3-pointer. Wyatt Rayfield, and Adam Conner each had a 3-pointer. The Ponies were 5-10 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 11-0. They will host Hermon on Saturday, January 21st at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA with the pregame starting at 6:45 p.m. The game will also be heard on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Foxcroft Academy is now 7-3. They will host Central on Thursday, January 19th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Foxcroft Academy Boys 17 15 10 20 62 EHS Boys 19 22 13 18 72

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jadon Richard 4 2 - - - Silas Topolski 0 - - - - Devin Henderson 0 - - - - Wyatt Rayfield 9 3 1 - - Cameron Chase 0 - - - - Ashton Ade 0 - - - - Caden Crocker 19 2 4 3 4 Kaiden Whitten 0 - - - - Adam Conner 7 2 1 - - Jackson Smith 4 2 - - - Fernando Oliveira 15 5 1 2 6 Ivan Mutafchin 4 2 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 62 18 7 5 10

Ellsworth

Chance Mercier 24 8 1 5 10 Miles Palmer 8 2 - 4 4 Michael Harris 3 - - 3 6 Cruz Coffin 0 - - - - Kaleb Connors 2 1 - - - Josiah James-Chin 6 2 - 2 2 Wyatt Bragdon 0 - - - - Eamon MacDonald 8 1 2 - - Peter Keblinsky 10 5 - - - Kyle Kenney 5 - 1 2 3 Ethan LeClerc 0 - - - - Dawson Curtis 6 1 1 1 2 Brayden King 0 - - - - Isiah Corson 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 72 20 5 17 27

