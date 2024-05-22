Ellsworth Beats Hermon 5-2

Trailing 1-0 the Ellsworth Softball Team scored 3 runs in the top of the 3rd inning and went on to beat the Hermon Hawks 5-2 in Hermon on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Anna Stevens was in the circle for the Eagles, and pitched a complete game, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 8 and walked 7.

Sophia Lynch and Jayden Sullivan each had 2 singles for Ellsworth, with Sullivan knocking in a run. Cam Clough had a double and drove in 2 runs. Natalie Jagels, Aaliyah Manning, and Paige Johnson singled for the Eagles.

Braelyn Wilcox pitched a complete game for the Hawks. She allowed the 8 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. She struck out 5 and walked 6.

Sophie Peterson had 2 hits for the Hawks, driving in a run. Molly Simcox had a double and Addy Waning had a single.

Ellsworth, now 9-3 will host Caribou in a doubleheader on Friday, May 24th with games at 2:30 and 4:30 . They will play John Bapst on Monday, May 27th then close out the regular season at MDI on Wednesday, May 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon is 8-5. They play a doubleheader at Presque Isle on Saturday, May 25th at Noon and 2 p.m. and then close on the regular season on Tuesday, May 28th at 4:30 p.m. when they host Hampden Academy.

