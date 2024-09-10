Ellsworth Boys 6 Hermon 0 [VIDEO]

The Ellsworth Boy's Soccer Team defeated the Hermon Hawks 6-0 at Pottle Field on Tuesday night, September 10 in a game broadcast on Ticket TV.

Scoring for the Eagles were

Kal Laslie 2 goals, 1 assist

Kyle Kenny 2 goals, 2 assists

Hunter Boles 1 goal, 1 assist

Haven Cotroneo 1 goal

Cooper Mitchell was in goal for the Eagles.

In the JV game, Ellsworth defeated Hermon 2-1 with Hunter Winslow and Carter Crosthwaite scoring for Ellsworth.

The Ellsworth Varsity Team is now 3-0. They travel up to Caribou to play the Vikings on Saturday, September 14th at 2 p.m.

Hermon is 0-1-1. They will travel to Old Town to play the Coyotes on Saturday, September 14th.

Thanks to Coach Mark Ensworth for the stats.

To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.

To Vote for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week click HERE

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 2, for the week September 9 -14th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 15th, with voting taking place September 16th-19th with the winner of Week 2 being announced on September 20th.