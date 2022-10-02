Ellsworth Boys Fall to Presque Isle 3-0; Girls Play to 0-0 Tie

The Ellsworth Boys' and Girls' Soccer Teams took the long drive up I-95 to play the Presque Isle Wildcats on Saturday, October 1st.

In the Boys' Game, the Wildcats defeated the Eagles 3-0.

Malachi Cummings scored twice and had an assist for Presque Isle. Jack Hallett also scored.

Cooper Mitchell was in goal for Ellsworth, and Michael Langley was in net for Presque Isle.

Ellsworth is now 6-2. They play GSA in Blue Hill on Monday, October 3rd at 3:30 p.m.

Presque Isle is 5-4. They will travel to Bar Harbor on Tuesday, October 4th to play MDI at 4 p.m.

In the Boys' JV game the 2 teams battled to a 2-2 draw.

Ridge Weatherbee had a goal for Ellsworth. Caleb Jenkins scored and Hunter Boles had an assist.

Jackson Barry was in net for the Ellsworth JV squad.

Thanks to Coach Ensworth for the info.

In the Varsity Girls' Game, the Eagles and Wildcats remained deadlocked 0-0 after overtime.

Ellsworth is now 4-2-2 and will host Old Town on Monday, October 3rd at 6 p.m. at Del Luce Stadium.

Presque Isle is now 4-1-1 and will travel down to Bar Harbor to play the MDI Trojans on Wednesday afternoon, October 5th at 4 p.m.

In the JV game, the Ellsworth Girls defeated Presque Isle 2-1.

Ryan Richards scored the 1st goal for the Eagles and Bianca Gilmore scored the 2nd. Libby Kohr was in goal for Ellsworth.

Thanks to Coach Meghan Stubbs for the info!

