Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten – Beat John Bapst 62-38 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained unbeaten, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 62-38 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Bangor on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Ellsworth led 16-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 48-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Chance Mercier led the Eagles and had a game-high 26 points including 2 3-pointers. Kyle Kenney had 8 points. Peter Keblinsky had 7 points with a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 11-16 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Mark Gaetani and Mattia Eberle each of whom had 7 points. Logan McMahon, Jon Pangburn, Anes Omar, Mark Gaetani and Mattia Eberle each had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 7-14 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 8-0. They will play host to Mt. View on Saturday, January 7th at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

John Baost is 1-6. They will travel to Caribou to play the Vikings on Saturday, January 7th at 4:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T EHS Boys 16 17 15 14 62 John Bapst Boys 6 13 4 15 38

Box Score

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chance Mercier 26 8 2 4 6 Miles Palmer 2 1 - - - Michael Harris 0 - - - - Cruz Coffin 5 2 - 1 1 Kaleb Connors 2 1 - - - Josiah James-Chin 4 - - 4 4 Wyatt Bragdon 0 - - - - Eamon MacDonald 2 1 - - - Peter Keblinsky 7 2 1 - - Kyle Kenney 8 3 - 2 3 Ethan LeClerc 0 - - - - Dawson Curtis 2 1 - - - Brayden King 0 - - - 2 Isiah Corson 4 2 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 62 21 3 11 16

John Bapst