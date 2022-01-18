Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Foxcroft Academy 49-37 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated beating Foxcroft Academy 49-37 in Dover-Foxcroft in a game between the top 2 teams in the Class B North Heal Points.

Ellsworth led 10-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles outscored the Ponies 17-7 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 36-24 lead.

Ellsworth was led by Hunter Curtis who was celebrating his 18th birthday. He finished with 17 points, including a dunk, and had a double-double, ripping down 10 rebounds. Chance Mercier had 12 points. The Eagles were 8-18 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Eamon MacDonald had 2 3-pointers and Brett Bragdon had the other for Ellsworth.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Caden Crocker with 17 points. Filip Brikic finished with 9 points. The Ponies were 7-11 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Crocker had 2 3's and Josh Cornett and Jadon Richard each had a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 10-0 and will play host to John Bapst on Thursday, January 20th at 7:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel

Foxcroft Academy is 7-2 and will play host to Central on Wednesday, January 19th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Boys 10 9 17 13 49 Foxcroft Academy Boys 5 12 7 13 37

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Chance Mercier 12 5 5 0 2 5 4 Miles Palmer 1 0 0 0 1 3 5 Logan McGowan 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Hunter Curtis 17 8 8 0 1 4 11 Brett Bragdon 5 2 1 1 0 0 12 Gage Hardy 8 2 2 0 4 6 14 Brody Mercier 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Eamon MacDonald 6 2 0 2 0 0 20 Peter Keblinsky 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Cruz Coffin 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Kaleb Connors 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Michael Harris 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Ethan LeClerc 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Keegan Omlor 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 49 19 16 3 8 18

Foxcroft