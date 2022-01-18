Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Foxcroft Academy 49-37 [STATS]

Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Foxcroft Academy 49-37 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated beating Foxcroft Academy 49-37 in Dover-Foxcroft in a game between the top 2 teams in the Class B North Heal Points.

Ellsworth led 10-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles outscored the Ponies 17-7 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 36-24 lead.

Ellsworth was led by Hunter Curtis who was celebrating his 18th birthday. He finished with 17 points, including a dunk, and had a double-double, ripping down 10 rebounds. Chance Mercier had 12 points. The Eagles were 8-18 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Eamon MacDonald had 2 3-pointers and Brett Bragdon had the other for Ellsworth.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Caden Crocker with 17 points. Filip Brikic finished with 9 points. The Ponies were 7-11 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Crocker had 2 3's and Josh Cornett and Jadon Richard each had a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 10-0 and will play host to John Bapst on Thursday, January 20th at 7:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel

Foxcroft Academy is 7-2 and will play host to Central on Wednesday, January 19th.

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Boys109171349
Foxcroft Academy Boys51271337

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Chance Mercier1255025
4Miles Palmer100013
5Logan McGowan000000
10Hunter Curtis1788014
11Brett Bragdon521100
12Gage Hardy822046
14Brody Mercier000000
15Eamon MacDonald620200
20Peter Keblinsky000000
21Cruz Coffin000000
22Michael Palmer000000
23Kaleb Connors000000
30Michael Harris000000
32Ethan LeClerc000000
33Keegan Omlor000000
TOTALS4919163818

Foxcroft

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Gordon Topolski000000
5Josh Cornett310101
10David Henderson000000
11Jadon Richard610134
12Wyatt Rayfield000000
14Cameron Chase000000
15Austin Seavey000000
23Caden Crocker1764234
24Filip Brkic944012
31Adam Conner211000
33Jackson Smith000000
TOTALS371394711
