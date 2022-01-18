Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Foxcroft Academy 49-37 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated beating Foxcroft Academy 49-37 in Dover-Foxcroft in a game between the top 2 teams in the Class B North Heal Points.
Ellsworth led 10-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles outscored the Ponies 17-7 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 36-24 lead.
Ellsworth was led by Hunter Curtis who was celebrating his 18th birthday. He finished with 17 points, including a dunk, and had a double-double, ripping down 10 rebounds. Chance Mercier had 12 points. The Eagles were 8-18 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Eamon MacDonald had 2 3-pointers and Brett Bragdon had the other for Ellsworth.
Foxcroft Academy was led by Caden Crocker with 17 points. Filip Brikic finished with 9 points. The Ponies were 7-11 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Crocker had 2 3's and Josh Cornett and Jadon Richard each had a 3-pointer.
Ellsworth is now 10-0 and will play host to John Bapst on Thursday, January 20th at 7:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel
Foxcroft Academy is 7-2 and will play host to Central on Wednesday, January 19th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Boys
|10
|9
|17
|13
|49
|Foxcroft Academy Boys
|5
|12
|7
|13
|37
Box Score
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Chance Mercier
|12
|5
|5
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Miles Palmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Logan McGowan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Hunter Curtis
|17
|8
|8
|0
|1
|4
|11
|Brett Bragdon
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Gage Hardy
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|6
|14
|Brody Mercier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Eamon MacDonald
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|20
|Peter Keblinsky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Cruz Coffin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Michael Palmer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Kaleb Connors
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Ethan LeClerc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Keegan Omlor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|49
|19
|16
|3
|8
|18
Foxcroft
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Gordon Topolski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Josh Cornett
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|David Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Jadon Richard
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|12
|Wyatt Rayfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Cameron Chase
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Austin Seavey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Caden Crocker
|17
|6
|4
|2
|3
|4
|24
|Filip Brkic
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|31
|Adam Conner
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jackson Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|37
|13
|9
|4
|7
|11