Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Hermon 74-42 [STATS&Photos]
The Ellsworth Boys remained undefeated and improved to 12-0 on the season, beating the Hermon Hawks 74-42 at Hermon High School on Saturday night, January 22nd, as Hunter Curtis exploded for 33 points
Ellsworth led 14-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-12 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 53-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Hunter Curtis led all scorers with 33 points. Gage Hardy had 20 points and Chance Mercier finished with 10 points. The Eagles were 11-15 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 3 3-pointers on the night. Brett Bragdon, Chance Mercier and Cruz Coffin each had 1 3-pointer.
Hermon was led by Jaykob Dow who finished with 18 points. Trey Brown had 8 points. The Hawks were 8-12 from the free throw line. Hermon had 4 3-pointers on the night. Clark Pelletier had 2 3-pointers while Johnny Kokoska and Trey Brown each had 1 3-pointer.
Ellsworth, now 12-0 is off until Friday, January 28th when they will host Presque Isle at 3:30 p.m. That game will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel
Hermon is now 6-6 and will travel to MDI on Wednesday, January 26th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Boys
|14
|19
|20
|21
|74
|Hermon Hawks
|7
|5
|18
|12
|42
Box Score
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Chance Mercier
|10
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Miles Palmer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Logan McGowan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Hunter Curtis
|33
|15
|15
|0
|3
|5
|11
|Brett Bragdon
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Gage Hardy
|20
|7
|7
|0
|6
|7
|14
|Brody Mercier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Eamon MacDonald
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Peter Keblinsky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Cruz Coffin
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Michael Palmer
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Kaleb Connors
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Ethan LeClerc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Keegan Omlor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|74
|30
|27
|3
|11
|15
Hermon
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|4
|Johnny Kokoska
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10
|Xavier Jelks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Bruce Coulter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Jacob Glidden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Zac Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Chasen Flanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Clark Pelletier
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|30
|Noah Depuy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Bryce Edwards
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Trey Brown
|8
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|34
|Noah Miles
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|40
|Owen Wyman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Jaykob Dow
|18
|7
|7
|0
|4
|4
|TOTALS
|42
|15
|11
|4
|8
|12
