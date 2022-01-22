Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Hermon 74-42 [STATS&Photos]

Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Hermon 74-42 [STATS&#038;Photos]

January 22, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Boys remained undefeated and improved to 12-0 on the season, beating the Hermon Hawks 74-42 at Hermon High School on Saturday night, January 22nd, as Hunter Curtis exploded for 33 points

Ellsworth led 14-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-12 at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 53-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hunter Curtis led all scorers with 33 points. Gage Hardy had 20 points and Chance Mercier finished with 10 points. The Eagles were 11-15 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 3 3-pointers on the night. Brett Bragdon, Chance Mercier and Cruz Coffin each had 1 3-pointer.

Hermon was led by Jaykob Dow who finished with 18 points. Trey Brown had 8 points. The Hawks were 8-12 from the free throw line. Hermon had 4 3-pointers on the night. Clark Pelletier had 2 3-pointers while Johnny Kokoska and Trey Brown each had 1 3-pointer.

Ellsworth, now 12-0 is off until Friday, January 28th when they will host Presque Isle at 3:30 p.m. That game will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel

Hermon is now 6-6 and will travel to MDI on Wednesday, January 26th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Boys1419202174
Hermon Hawks75181242

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Chance Mercier1043111
4Miles Palmer000000
5Logan McGowan000000
10Hunter Curtis331515035
11Brett Bragdon310100
12Gage Hardy2077067
14Brody Mercier000000
15Eamon MacDonald000000
20Peter Keblinsky000000
21Cruz Coffin310100
22Michael Palmer311012
23Kaleb Connors211000
30Michael Harris000000
32Ethan LeClerc000000
33Keegan Omlor000000
TOTALS74302731115

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
4Johnny Kokoska621113
10Xavier Jelks000000
14Bruce Coulter000000
20Jacob Glidden000000
22Zac Allen000000
23Chasen Flanders000000
24Clark Pelletier620200
30Noah Depuy000000
32Bryce Edwards000000
33Trey Brown821134
34Noah Miles422001
40Owen Wyman000000
50Jaykob Dow1877044
TOTALS4215114812

Check out photos from the game

Ellsworth-Hermon Boys Basketball

The Ellsworth Eagles traveled to Hermon to play the Hawks on Saturday, January 22nd
