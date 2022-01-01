Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Presque Isle 78-65 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Ellsworth-Presque Isle Boys Basketball January 1, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, improving to 7-0 after defeating the Presque Isle Wildcats 78-65 in Presque Isle on Saturday, January 1st.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 21-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 43-35 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 62-50 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Presque Isle cut the lead to 5 points in the 4th Quarter before Ellsworth pulled away.

The Eagles had 3 players in double-figures. Chance Mercier led Ellsworth with 23 points. Hunter Curtis had 20 points and Michael Palmer tossed in 14 points. The Eagles were 13-22 from the free throw line. They nailed 5 3-pointers. Chance Mercier had 3 3's, while Brett Bragdon and Michael Palmer each had 1 for Ellsworth.

Presque Isle was led by Malachi Cummings with 23 points, while Xavier McAtee had 19 points and Noah Yarema finished with 10 points. The Wildcats were 9-13 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers on the afternoon. Malachi Cummings had 5 3's, Jackson Maynard 2 3's and Xavier McAtee 1 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 7-0 and will play host to John Bapst on Wednesday, January 5th at 7 p.m. That game will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Page

Presque Isle is now 4-2 and will play host to Caribou on Wednesday, January 5th.

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Boys2122191678
Presque Isle Boys1223151565

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Chance Mercier1231073004
4Miles Palmer12000222
5Logan McGowan10000000
10Hunter Curtis1207706111
11Brett Bragdon15211000
12Gage Hardy19440114
14Brody Mercier12110001
15Eamon MacDonald10000000
20Peter Keblinsky10000001
21Cruz Coffin10000000
22Michael Palmer114541352
23Kaleb Connors11000120
30Michael Harris12110011
32Ethan LeClerc10000000
33Keegan Omlor10000000
TOTALS17830255132216

Presque Isle

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
10Jensen Sargent10000000
12Brayden Castonguay10000000
14Dawson Beaulieu10000001
20Noah Yarema110330444
22Benjamin Turner10000001
24Jackson Maynard18312002
30Malachi Cummings123835234
32Wyatt Young10000000
34Jack Buck12110020
40Xavier McAtee119871223
42Michael Langley12110001
44Jack Hallett11000121
50Aiden Hanks10000000
TOTALS1652416891317

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

Ellsworth-Presque Isle Boys January 1, 2022

Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports, Photos, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top