Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Presque Isle 78-65 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, improving to 7-0 after defeating the Presque Isle Wildcats 78-65 in Presque Isle on Saturday, January 1st.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 21-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 43-35 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 62-50 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Presque Isle cut the lead to 5 points in the 4th Quarter before Ellsworth pulled away.

The Eagles had 3 players in double-figures. Chance Mercier led Ellsworth with 23 points. Hunter Curtis had 20 points and Michael Palmer tossed in 14 points. The Eagles were 13-22 from the free throw line. They nailed 5 3-pointers. Chance Mercier had 3 3's, while Brett Bragdon and Michael Palmer each had 1 for Ellsworth.

Presque Isle was led by Malachi Cummings with 23 points, while Xavier McAtee had 19 points and Noah Yarema finished with 10 points. The Wildcats were 9-13 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers on the afternoon. Malachi Cummings had 5 3's, Jackson Maynard 2 3's and Xavier McAtee 1 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 7-0 and will play host to John Bapst on Wednesday, January 5th at 7 p.m. That game will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Page

Presque Isle is now 4-2 and will play host to Caribou on Wednesday, January 5th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Boys 21 22 19 16 78 Presque Isle Boys 12 23 15 15 65

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Chance Mercier 1 23 10 7 3 0 0 4 4 Miles Palmer 1 2 0 0 0 2 2 2 5 Logan McGowan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Hunter Curtis 1 20 7 7 0 6 11 1 11 Brett Bragdon 1 5 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 Gage Hardy 1 9 4 4 0 1 1 4 14 Brody Mercier 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 Eamon MacDonald 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Peter Keblinsky 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 Cruz Coffin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 1 14 5 4 1 3 5 2 23 Kaleb Connors 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 30 Michael Harris 1 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 32 Ethan LeClerc 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Keegan Omlor 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 78 30 25 5 13 22 16

Presque Isle

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 10 Jensen Sargent 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Brayden Castonguay 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Dawson Beaulieu 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 Noah Yarema 1 10 3 3 0 4 4 4 22 Benjamin Turner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 Jackson Maynard 1 8 3 1 2 0 0 2 30 Malachi Cummings 1 23 8 3 5 2 3 4 32 Wyatt Young 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Jack Buck 1 2 1 1 0 0 2 0 40 Xavier McAtee 1 19 8 7 1 2 2 3 42 Michael Langley 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 44 Jack Hallett 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 50 Aiden Hanks 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 65 24 16 8 9 13 17

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos