Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Presque Isle 78-65 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, improving to 7-0 after defeating the Presque Isle Wildcats 78-65 in Presque Isle on Saturday, January 1st.
Ellsworth jumped out to a 21-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 43-35 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 62-50 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Presque Isle cut the lead to 5 points in the 4th Quarter before Ellsworth pulled away.
The Eagles had 3 players in double-figures. Chance Mercier led Ellsworth with 23 points. Hunter Curtis had 20 points and Michael Palmer tossed in 14 points. The Eagles were 13-22 from the free throw line. They nailed 5 3-pointers. Chance Mercier had 3 3's, while Brett Bragdon and Michael Palmer each had 1 for Ellsworth.
Presque Isle was led by Malachi Cummings with 23 points, while Xavier McAtee had 19 points and Noah Yarema finished with 10 points. The Wildcats were 9-13 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers on the afternoon. Malachi Cummings had 5 3's, Jackson Maynard 2 3's and Xavier McAtee 1 3-pointer.
Ellsworth is now 7-0 and will play host to John Bapst on Wednesday, January 5th at 7 p.m. That game will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Page
Presque Isle is now 4-2 and will play host to Caribou on Wednesday, January 5th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Boys
|21
|22
|19
|16
|78
|Presque Isle Boys
|12
|23
|15
|15
|65
Box Score
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Chance Mercier
|1
|23
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Miles Palmer
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Logan McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Hunter Curtis
|1
|20
|7
|7
|0
|6
|11
|1
|11
|Brett Bragdon
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Gage Hardy
|1
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|14
|Brody Mercier
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Eamon MacDonald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Peter Keblinsky
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Cruz Coffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Michael Palmer
|1
|14
|5
|4
|1
|3
|5
|2
|23
|Kaleb Connors
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|30
|Michael Harris
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|Ethan LeClerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Keegan Omlor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|78
|30
|25
|5
|13
|22
|16
Presque Isle
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|10
|Jensen Sargent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brayden Castonguay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Dawson Beaulieu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Noah Yarema
|1
|10
|3
|3
|0
|4
|4
|4
|22
|Benjamin Turner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|Jackson Maynard
|1
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Malachi Cummings
|1
|23
|8
|3
|5
|2
|3
|4
|32
|Wyatt Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Jack Buck
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|40
|Xavier McAtee
|1
|19
|8
|7
|1
|2
|2
|3
|42
|Michael Langley
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|44
|Jack Hallett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|50
|Aiden Hanks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|65
|24
|16
|8
|9
|13
|17
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos