Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Roll Over Washington Academy 87-34 [STATS/PHOTOS]

January 15, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team gave their coach, Peter Austin a great birthday present on Saturday, January 15th, remaining undefeated and beating the Washington Academy Raiders 87-34 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium

Ellsworth jumped out to a 19-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 44-18 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 74-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth had 4 players in double figures. Chance Mercier had a game-high 21 points. Gage Hardy had 19 points. Hunter Curtis finished with a double-double, with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Brett Bragdon had 11 points. The Eagles were 3-6 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers on the night. Chance Mercier and Brett Bragdon each had 3 3-pointers, with Miles Palmer and Gage Hardy each chipping in 1 3-pointer.

Washington Academy was led by Logan Robinson and Brandon Porter who each had 7 points. The Raiders were 14-19 from the free throw line. They had 2 3-pointers, with Ayden Wannemacher and Logan Robinson each having a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth 9-0 and in 1st place in the Class B North Heal Points will travel to Dover Foxcroft on Tuesday, January 18th to play Foxcroft Academy, who are 7-1 and in 2nd place in the Heal Point Standings. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

Washington Academy is 3-6 and will play at Calais on Tuesday, January 18th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

1234T
Washington Academy Boys6127934
Ellsworth Boys1925301387

Box Score

Washington Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Logan Robinson732100
5Ethan Hicks000000
10Ezekiel Olivares100013
12Ayden Wannemacher910166
14Donavan Marzoll000000
20Tristan Hicks000000
22Max Cates000000
23Russell Kirsham000000
33Brandon Porter722035
35Ben Griffin411022
40Lorenzo Azzi000000
44Gabe Leighton622023
TOTALS349721419

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Chance Mercier2196300
4Miles Palmer732100
5Logan McGowan211000
10Hunter Curtis1266000
11Brett Bragdon1141300
12Gage Hardy1987123
14Brody Mercier844000
15Eamon MacDonald000000
20Peter Keblinsky000000
21Cruz Coffin211000
22Michael Palmer520013
23Kaleb Connors000000
30Michael Harris000000
32Ethan LeClerc000000
33Keegan Omlor000000
TOTALS873830836

Ellsworth-Washington Academy Boys Basketball

The Eagles played host to the Washington Academy Raiders on Saturday afternoon, January 15th
