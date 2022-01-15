Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Roll Over Washington Academy 87-34 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team gave their coach, Peter Austin a great birthday present on Saturday, January 15th, remaining undefeated and beating the Washington Academy Raiders 87-34 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium

Ellsworth jumped out to a 19-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 44-18 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 74-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth had 4 players in double figures. Chance Mercier had a game-high 21 points. Gage Hardy had 19 points. Hunter Curtis finished with a double-double, with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Brett Bragdon had 11 points. The Eagles were 3-6 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers on the night. Chance Mercier and Brett Bragdon each had 3 3-pointers, with Miles Palmer and Gage Hardy each chipping in 1 3-pointer.

Washington Academy was led by Logan Robinson and Brandon Porter who each had 7 points. The Raiders were 14-19 from the free throw line. They had 2 3-pointers, with Ayden Wannemacher and Logan Robinson each having a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth 9-0 and in 1st place in the Class B North Heal Points will travel to Dover Foxcroft on Tuesday, January 18th to play Foxcroft Academy, who are 7-1 and in 2nd place in the Heal Point Standings. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

Washington Academy is 3-6 and will play at Calais on Tuesday, January 18th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Washington Academy Boys 6 12 7 9 34 Ellsworth Boys 19 25 30 13 87

Box Score

Washington Academy

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Logan Robinson 7 3 2 1 0 0 5 Ethan Hicks 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Ezekiel Olivares 1 0 0 0 1 3 12 Ayden Wannemacher 9 1 0 1 6 6 14 Donavan Marzoll 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Tristan Hicks 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Max Cates 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Russell Kirsham 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Brandon Porter 7 2 2 0 3 5 35 Ben Griffin 4 1 1 0 2 2 40 Lorenzo Azzi 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Gabe Leighton 6 2 2 0 2 3 TOTALS 34 9 7 2 14 19

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Chance Mercier 21 9 6 3 0 0 4 Miles Palmer 7 3 2 1 0 0 5 Logan McGowan 2 1 1 0 0 0 10 Hunter Curtis 12 6 6 0 0 0 11 Brett Bragdon 11 4 1 3 0 0 12 Gage Hardy 19 8 7 1 2 3 14 Brody Mercier 8 4 4 0 0 0 15 Eamon MacDonald 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Peter Keblinsky 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Cruz Coffin 2 1 1 0 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 5 2 0 0 1 3 23 Kaleb Connors 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Michael Harris 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Ethan LeClerc 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Keegan Omlor 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 87 38 30 8 3 6