Ellsworth – Brewer Boy’s Soccer Exhibition [PHOTOS]
The Ellsworth Boy's Soccer Team battled Brewer on Wednesday evening, August 24th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. The Eagles defeated the Witches 4-1.
Check out the photos from the game
To have your game featured on the 92.9 The Ticket website please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with the score and list of scorers for each team
Get our free mobile app
Ellsworth-Brewer Boy's Soccer Exhibition August 24
The Ellsworth Boy's Soccer Team battled Brewer on Wednesday evening, August 24th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth.