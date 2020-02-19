The Ellsworth Eagles proved too much for the Washington Academy Raiders Wednesday night in Bangor, advancing to the Class B North finals with a 54-34 win.

No. 2 Ellsworth hit the Raiders with a balanced attack, with three Eagles in double figures on the night. Hunter Curtis led the way with 16 points for the Eagles. Jackson Curtis and Darby Barry each added 10 points.

Ellsworth took control early, leading by 10 points at the end of one quarter, 12 points at the half and 17 points after three quarters.

For the Raiders, Cecil Gray led the way with seven points and Hsin-Wei Lin added five points.

Ellsworth next will play in the Class B North finals at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.