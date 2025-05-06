The Ellsworth Eagles beat the John Bapst Crusaders 11-1 on Tuesday, May 6th in Ellsworth. The game was stopped after 5 innings because of the mercy rule.

Kaylee Bagley pitched a complete game for Ellsworth allowing just 2 hits and 1 run, which was unearned. She didn't walk a batter and struck out 13.

Jayden Sullivan was 3-3 with a double for the Eagles, driving in 2 runs. Jasmine Emerton was 2-4, with a pair of doubles. Bagley helped herself at the plate going 2-4, with a run batted in. Mya Schildroth was 2-4 with 2 runs batted in. Maddie Damon had a double and drove in 2 runs. Jenna Moon had a single and drove in 2 runs.

Abigail Doyle, Jovi Nightingale, Jayden Sullivan and Kaylee Bagley each had a stolen base.

Addison Clukey and Grace Bouchard had John Bapst's hits.

The Crusaders had 4 stolen bases. Clukey, Bouchard, Kylee Lawson and Maddie Peters each had a stolen base.

Ellsworth is now 2-3. They will host Bangor on Friday, May 9th at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst is 3-2. They will travel to Bar Harbor to play MDI on Thursday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.