Ellsworth Girls and Boys Track and Field Teams Win on Saturday

The Ellsworth Girls and Boys Track and Field Teams defended their home track winning the meet at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, April 30th. Competing were teams from Ellsworth, Central, Narraguagus, Deer Isle-Stonington and Sumner High Schools.

Here are the team results.

Girls

Ellsworth - 164 Central - 100 Narraguagus - 44 Deer Isle - Stonington - 15 Sumner - 12

Boys

Ellsworth - 225 Sumner - 87 Central - 32 Narraguagus - 30 Deer Isle - Stonington - 1

To see all the individual results from the events click HERE