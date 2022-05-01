Ellsworth Girls and Boys Track and Field Teams Win on Saturday
The Ellsworth Girls and Boys Track and Field Teams defended their home track winning the meet at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, April 30th. Competing were teams from Ellsworth, Central, Narraguagus, Deer Isle-Stonington and Sumner High Schools.
Here are the team results.
Girls
- Ellsworth - 164
- Central - 100
- Narraguagus - 44
- Deer Isle - Stonington - 15
- Sumner - 12
Boys
- Ellsworth - 225
- Sumner - 87
- Central - 32
- Narraguagus - 30
- Deer Isle - Stonington - 1
To see all the individual results from the events click HERE