Ellsworth Girls Beat John Bapst 71-19 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team got a taste of the Tourney floor, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 71-19 on Tuesday, January 3rd at the Cross Insurance Center.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 25-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Eagles led 40-7 at the end of the 1st Half and 56-14 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth had 4 players in double figures. Abby Radel and Grace Jaffray each had 14 points. Addison Atherton finished with 12 points and Lily Bean 10 points. Atherton had 2 3-pointers and Radel, Morgan Clifford and Elizabeth Boles each added a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 8-14 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Lillian Higgins with 10 points. She had 2 3-pointers and Claire Gaetani had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 2-13 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 6-2. They travel to Bucksport to play the Golden Bucks on Thursday, January 5th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

John Bapst is now 3-4. The Crusaders travel up to Caribou to play the Vikings on Saturday, January 7th at 1:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T EHS Girls 25 15 16 15 71 John Bapst C Girls 5 2 7 5 19

Box Score

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 15 6 1 - - Kaylee Bagley 4 1 - 2 4 Elise Sargent 0 - - - - Megan Jordan 3 1 - 1 1 Morgan Clifford 5 1 1 - - Aaliyah Manning 2 1 - - - Addison Atherton 12 3 2 - 2 Elizabeth Boles 3 - 1 - - Lily Bean 10 4 - 2 3 Grace Jaffray 15 6 - 3 4 Savannah Edgecomb 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 71 24 5 8 14

John Bapst