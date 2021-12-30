Ellsworth Girls Defeat Orono 55-21 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team defeated the Orono Red Riots 55-21 in Orono on Thursday afternoon, December 30th.

Ellsworth raced out to a 12-3 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and then took a commanding 26-7 lead at the end of the 1st half. Ellsworth led 46-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth had 4 players in double-figures. Grace Jaffray had a game-high 15 points. Abby Radel and Morgan Clifford each had 11 points while Jocelyn Jordan finished with 10 points. The Eagles were 3-9 from the free throw line. The Eagles had 6 3-pointers on the afternoon. Morgan Clifford had 3 3-pointers, while Abby Radel tossed in 2 3's and Addison Atherton had Ellsworth's other 3-pointer.

Orono was led by Lauryn Brown with 13 points. The Red Riots were 9-18 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 2-3 and will play up in Presque Isle on Saturday, January 1st at 3 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Orono is now 0-5. The Red Riots will play at Bucksport on Tuesday, January 4th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Girls131320955
Orono Girls346821

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Abby Radel111422123
3Alex Bivins10000001
4Jocelyn Jordan110550003
10Megan Jordan10000004
11Morgan Clifford111413004
12Aaliyah Manning10000001
14Addison Atherton16211121
15Brooke Pirie10000000
21Lily Bean12110012
23Anna Stevens10000000
31Elise Sargent10000000
33Grace Jaffray115770142
34Sophia Lynch10000000
TOTALS155231763921

Orono

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Clarise Bell10000000
5Emma LaBelle10000002
11Sydney Ronco10000000
13Angelina Pitt10000002
15Mary Hillary Whitmore10000000
21Hannah Sinclair16330002
23Lauryn Brown1132209161
25Emerson Walston10000020
31Aliyah Sapiel10000000
33Chloe LaBree12110001
43Riley Murray10000002
45Kate Higgins10000001
TOTALS12166-91811
