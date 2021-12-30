Ellsworth Girls Defeat Orono 55-21 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team defeated the Orono Red Riots 55-21 in Orono on Thursday afternoon, December 30th.

Ellsworth raced out to a 12-3 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and then took a commanding 26-7 lead at the end of the 1st half. Ellsworth led 46-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth had 4 players in double-figures. Grace Jaffray had a game-high 15 points. Abby Radel and Morgan Clifford each had 11 points while Jocelyn Jordan finished with 10 points. The Eagles were 3-9 from the free throw line. The Eagles had 6 3-pointers on the afternoon. Morgan Clifford had 3 3-pointers, while Abby Radel tossed in 2 3's and Addison Atherton had Ellsworth's other 3-pointer.

Orono was led by Lauryn Brown with 13 points. The Red Riots were 9-18 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 2-3 and will play up in Presque Isle on Saturday, January 1st at 3 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Orono is now 0-5. The Red Riots will play at Bucksport on Tuesday, January 4th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Girls 13 13 20 9 55 Orono Girls 3 4 6 8 21

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 2 Abby Radel 1 11 4 2 2 1 2 3 3 Alex Bivins 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 Jocelyn Jordan 1 10 5 5 0 0 0 3 10 Megan Jordan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 11 Morgan Clifford 1 11 4 1 3 0 0 4 12 Aaliyah Manning 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 Addison Atherton 1 6 2 1 1 1 2 1 15 Brooke Pirie 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Lily Bean 1 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 Anna Stevens 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Elise Sargent 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Grace Jaffray 1 15 7 7 0 1 4 2 34 Sophia Lynch 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 55 23 17 6 3 9 21

Orono