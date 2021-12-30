Ellsworth Girls Defeat Orono 55-21 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team defeated the Orono Red Riots 55-21 in Orono on Thursday afternoon, December 30th.
Ellsworth raced out to a 12-3 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and then took a commanding 26-7 lead at the end of the 1st half. Ellsworth led 46-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth had 4 players in double-figures. Grace Jaffray had a game-high 15 points. Abby Radel and Morgan Clifford each had 11 points while Jocelyn Jordan finished with 10 points. The Eagles were 3-9 from the free throw line. The Eagles had 6 3-pointers on the afternoon. Morgan Clifford had 3 3-pointers, while Abby Radel tossed in 2 3's and Addison Atherton had Ellsworth's other 3-pointer.
Orono was led by Lauryn Brown with 13 points. The Red Riots were 9-18 from the free throw line.
Ellsworth is now 2-3 and will play up in Presque Isle on Saturday, January 1st at 3 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Orono is now 0-5. The Red Riots will play at Bucksport on Tuesday, January 4th at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Girls
|13
|13
|20
|9
|55
|Orono Girls
|3
|4
|6
|8
|21
Box Score
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|2
|Abby Radel
|1
|11
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Alex Bivins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Jocelyn Jordan
|1
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|Megan Jordan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|Morgan Clifford
|1
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
|12
|Aaliyah Manning
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Addison Atherton
|1
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|15
|Brooke Pirie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lily Bean
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Anna Stevens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Elise Sargent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grace Jaffray
|1
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|4
|2
|34
|Sophia Lynch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|55
|23
|17
|6
|3
|9
|21
Orono
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Clarise Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Emma LaBelle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Sydney Ronco
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Angelina Pitt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|Mary Hillary Whitmore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Hannah Sinclair
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|Lauryn Brown
|1
|13
|2
|2
|0
|9
|16
|1
|25
|Emerson Walston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|31
|Aliyah Sapiel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Chloe LaBree
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|43
|Riley Murray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|45
|Kate Higgins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|1
|21
|6
|6
|-
|9
|18
|11