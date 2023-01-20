Ellsworth Girls Down Hermon 77-45 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team defeated Hermon 77-45 on Friday night, January 20th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium.

Ellsworth led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and exploded for 20 points in the 2nd Quarter to lead 33-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 55-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth had 4 players in double figures. Abby Radel had a game-high 18 points including a 3-pointer. Elizabeth Boles and Grace Jaffray each had 14 points, with Boles draining 2 3-pointers. Megan Jordan had 10 points. Addison Atherton had a 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 11-17 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Bella Bowdon with 12 points. Brooke Gallop had 9 points. Sadie Campbell sank 2 3-pointers and Ashley Cote added 1 3-pointer. The Hawks were 6-15 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 10-2. The Eagles will host the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Monday, January 23rd at 6:30 p.m.

Hermon is now 7-5. The Hawks will host the MDI Trojans on Tuesday, January 24th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Hawks Girls 10 13 15 7 45 EHS Girls 13 20 22 22 77

Box Score

Hermon

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Bella Bowden 12 6 - - - Allie Cameron 5 1 - 3 5 Brooke Gallop 9 3 - 3 4 Rachel Wickett 2 1 - - - Izzy Byram 0 - - - - Kassidy Lebel 0 - - - - Braelynn Wilcox 2 1 - - - Kora Pelletier 0 - - - - Ashley Cote 7 2 1 - 4 Veronica Chichetto 2 1 - - 2 Lydia Myth 0 - - - - Sadie Campbell 6 - 2 - - Madison Stewart 0 - - - - Erin Selleck 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 45 15 3 6 15

Ellsworth