Ellsworth Girls Rally From Double Digit Deficit to Beat Houlton 50-49 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Trailing by 14 points at the end of the first Half, 33-19, the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team outscored Houlton 31-16 in the 2nd Half to beat the Houlton Shiretowners 50-49 in Houlton on Monday, January 3rd. It was the 2nd consecutive game, that Ellsworth had rallied from a double-digit deficit at the Half.

Houlton led 17-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 33-19 at the Half. The Shiretowners led 36-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Senior, Jocelyn Jordan sank 1 of 2 free throws with 1.6 seconds left to give Ellsworth the 50-49 victory.

Ellsworth was led by Freshman Grace Jaffray who had a game high 28 points. Jaffray had 7 points in the 3rd Quarter and took over the 4th Quarter, scoring 16 points. Morgan Clifford had 9 points. The Eagles were 11-20 from the free throw line. Ellsworth had 3 3-pointers on the night, 2 by Jaffray an 1 by Morgan Clifford.

Houlton was led by Mia Henderson who finished with 16 points, scoring 11 points in the 1st Quarter and 5 in the 2nd Quarter. Emma Swallow finished with 11 points and Drew Warman had 10 points. The Shiretowners were 14-29 from the free throw line. They ha 5 3-pointers. Drew Warman had 3 3's and Mia Henderson 2 3-pointers.

Ellsworth is now 4-3 and will play John Bapst on Tuesday, January 4th at 7 p.m. in Ellsworth. That game will be live-streamed on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel

Houlton is 3-1 and will play Old Town on Friday, January 7th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Girls 9 10 10 21 50 Houlton Girls 17 16 3 13 49

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 2 Abby Radel 1 5 2 2 0 1 2 3 3 Alex Bivins 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jocelyn Jordan 1 4 1 1 0 2 4 2 10 Megan Jordan 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 Morgan Clifford 1 9 3 2 1 2 2 2 12 Aaliyah Manning 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Addison Atherton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 15 Brooke Pirie 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Lily Bean 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 31 Elise Sargent 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Grace Jaffray 1 28 10 8 2 6 12 3 34 Sophie Lynch 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 50 18 15 3 11 20 20

Houlton

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 11 Amelia Callnan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Olivia Henderson 1 1 0 0 0 1 4 2 15 Gabby Gentle 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 Drew Warman 1 10 3 0 3 1 4 2 23 Mia Henderson 1 16 6 4 2 2 6 1 24 Emma Swallow 1 11 3 3 0 5 7 1 25 Kaitlyn Kenney 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Lily Brewer 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Camille Callnan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Danni Espenscheid 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Breanne Barton 1 9 2 2 0 5 8 2 TOTALS 1 49 15 10 5 14 29 9