Ellsworth Girls Soccer Begins Practice [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Girl's Soccer Team began practices on Monday, August 15th at 7 a.m. Before the Girls took the field for the 2nd year under Coach Eric Terrill they were at Del Luce Stadium for a 1 mile run.

The goal was for the girls to finish the mile run under 7 minutes. The 2 fastest were Addision Atherton with a time of 6:18 and Keira Springer with a time of 6:19.

Coach Terrill is assisted by Meghan Stubbs and Amy Boles.

Check out photos from their conditioning run this morning.