Ellsworth Girl’s Tennis Beats Bangor 5-0

The Ellsworth Girl's Tennis Team beat Bangor on Tuesday afternoon 5-0. Here are the individual scores

1st Singles: Megan Jordan defeated Olivia Nagle 8-0

2nd Singles: Miah Coffin defeated Lana Friess 8-6

3rd Singles: Whitney Clarke defeated Jaeda Grosjean 8-5

1st doubles: Brynn Stephenson and Shae Carter defeated Amelia Picard and. Jasmine J 8-2

2nd Doubles: Bo Barrett and Kennedy Lambert defeated Ama Opoku and Annie Noblet 8-1

Elise Sargent won her exhibition match 8-0

Thanks to Amy Dalrymple for the scores.

You can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. You can vote once every 3 hours. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday May 2nd.

It's also time to nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances April 29-May 4. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 6th-9th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 10th.