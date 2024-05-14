Ellsworth Hands Foxcroft Academy 1st Loss Winning 7-0

The Ellsworth Eagles handed the Foxcroft Academy Ponies their 1st loss of the season, beating them 7-0 in Ellsworth on Tuesday, May 14th.

Dawson Curtis pitched a complete game, scattering 5 hits and striking out 5 and walking 3.

Kyle Kenney batting leadoff was 3-3 with a double, driving in 2 runs. Jackson Barry had a triple, driving in 3 runs. Luke Horne was 2-2 with a pair of singles. Curtis helped himself at the plate with a double and driving in 2 runs. Hollis Grindal had a single.

Hayden Strout started on the mound for the Ponies. He went 5.0 innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, striking out 8 and walking 5. Jack Day pitched the 6th inning, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs. He walked and struck out 1.

Seth Topolski batting 9th was 3-3 for the Ponies, with a triple. Aiden Harvey and Gage Beaudry each singled.

Foxcroft Academy is now 10-1. They will host the Dexter Tigers on Thursday, May 16th at 3 p.m.

Ellsworth, now 9-1 will host Old Town on Thursday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week once every 3 hours HERE, now through Thursday, May 16th at 11:59 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 13-18 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 19th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th-23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 24th.