Ellsworth Knocks Old Town from Ranks of Unbeaten 62-58 [STATS]
In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Ellsworth boy's basketball team beat Old Town, 62-58, handing the Coyotes their 1st loss of the season on Monday, January 23.
Ellsworth led 15-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 40-23 at the end of the 1st Half. But in the 3rd Quarter Old Town outscored Ellsworth 16-7 to cut the lead to 8 points, 47-39.
With 18.8 seconds left in the game, and Ellsworth leading 59-56, Dawson Curtis was fouled, with the referees calling an intentional foul on the Coyotes. Then Old Town Coach Garrett Libby was whistled for a technical foul. Curtis sank the 2 free throws (from the intentional foul) to make it 61-56 and then Chance Mercier made 1 of 2 free throws (shooting the technical) to ice the game.
WATCH THE GAME ON TICKET TV
Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with a game-high 29 points. Hollis Grindal had 11 points. The Eagles sank 5 3-pointers. Mercier had 2 3-pointers and Kaleb Conners and Hollis Grindal each had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 9-17 from the free-throw line.
Old Town was led by Brendan Mahaney with 21 points. Emmitt Byther had 14 points. The Coyotes had 10 3-pointers in the game. Mahaney had 4 3-pointers. Aiden Gromm and Tyler each had 2 3-pointers. Emmitt Byther and Grayson Thibeault each had 1 3-pointer. The Coyotes were 10-16 from the free-throw line.
Ellsworth is now 10-2 on the season and 2nd in the Class B Heal Point standings. They play at Hermon on Wednesday, January 24. That game will be live-streamed on Ticket TV.
Old Town is 12-1 and in 1st place in the Class B Heal Point Standings. They're right back in action, hosting Washington Academy on Tuesday, January 23 at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Old Town Boys
|12
|11
|16
|19
|58
|Ellsworth Boys
|15
|25
|7
|15
|62
Box Score
Old Town
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Aiden Gromm
|8
|-
|2
|2
|4
|Joey Campbell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Powers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler Michaud
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grayson Thibeault
|8
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Ethan Closson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryson Madden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brooks Vose
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DJ Francis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brady Fournier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brendan Mahaney
|21
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Emmitt Byther
|14
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Brady Paradis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler Priest
|7
|-
|2
|1
|2
|Jack Brawn
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|58
|9
|10
|10
|16
Ellsworth.
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Chance Mercier
|29
|9
|2
|5
|8
|Miles Palmer
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Josiah James-Chin
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Cruz Coffin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaleb Conners
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Brayden King
|8
|4
|-
|-
|1
|Bryce Hart
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hollis Grindal
|11
|4
|1
|-
|2
|Hunter Boles
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kyle Kenny
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Conner MacDonald
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson Curtis
|4
|-
|-
|4
|4
|Jackson Barry
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zach Bray
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Corson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|62
|19
|5
|9
|17
