Ellsworth Knocks Old Town from Ranks of Unbeaten 62-58 [STATS]

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Ellsworth boy's basketball team beat Old Town, 62-58, handing the Coyotes their 1st loss of the season on Monday, January 23.

Ellsworth led 15-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 40-23 at the end of the 1st Half. But in the 3rd Quarter Old Town outscored Ellsworth 16-7 to cut the lead to 8 points, 47-39.

With 18.8 seconds left in the game, and Ellsworth leading 59-56, Dawson Curtis was fouled, with the referees calling an intentional foul on the Coyotes. Then Old Town Coach Garrett Libby was whistled for a technical foul. Curtis sank the 2 free throws (from the intentional foul) to make it 61-56 and then Chance Mercier made 1 of 2 free throws (shooting the technical) to ice the game.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with a game-high 29 points. Hollis Grindal had 11 points. The Eagles sank 5 3-pointers. Mercier had 2 3-pointers and Kaleb Conners and Hollis Grindal each had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 9-17 from the free-throw line.

Old Town was led by Brendan Mahaney with 21 points. Emmitt Byther had 14 points. The Coyotes had 10 3-pointers in the game. Mahaney had 4 3-pointers. Aiden Gromm and Tyler each had 2 3-pointers. Emmitt Byther and Grayson Thibeault each had 1 3-pointer. The Coyotes were 10-16 from the free-throw line.

Ellsworth is now 10-2 on the season and 2nd in the Class B Heal Point standings. They play at Hermon on Wednesday, January 24. That game will be live-streamed on Ticket TV.

Old Town is 12-1 and in 1st place in the Class B Heal Point Standings. They're right back in action, hosting Washington Academy on Tuesday, January 23 at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Old Town  Boys1211161958
Ellsworth Boys152571562

 

Box Score

Old Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Aiden Gromm8-224
Joey Campbell0----
Jayden Powers0----
Tyler Michaud0----
Grayson Thibeault82112
Ethan Closson0----
Bryson Madden0----
Brooks Vose0----
DJ Francis0----
Brady Fournier0----
Brendan Mahaney213434
Emmitt Byther144134
Brady Paradis0----
Tyler Priest7-212
Jack Brawn0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS589101016

Ellsworth.

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chance Mercier299258
Miles Palmer42---
Josiah James-Chin3-1--
Cruz Coffin0----
Kaleb Conners3-1--
Brayden King84--1
Bryce Hart0----
Hollis Grindal1141-2
Hunter Boles0----
Kyle Kenny0----
Conner MacDonald0----
Dawson Curtis4--44
Jackson Barry0----
Zach Bray0----
Isiah Corson0---2
TEAM0----
TOTALS62195917

