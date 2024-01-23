Ellsworth Knocks Old Town from Ranks of Unbeaten 62-58 [STATS]

In a game broadcast on Ticket TV, the Ellsworth boy's basketball team beat Old Town, 62-58, handing the Coyotes their 1st loss of the season on Monday, January 23.

Ellsworth led 15-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 40-23 at the end of the 1st Half. But in the 3rd Quarter Old Town outscored Ellsworth 16-7 to cut the lead to 8 points, 47-39.

With 18.8 seconds left in the game, and Ellsworth leading 59-56, Dawson Curtis was fouled, with the referees calling an intentional foul on the Coyotes. Then Old Town Coach Garrett Libby was whistled for a technical foul. Curtis sank the 2 free throws (from the intentional foul) to make it 61-56 and then Chance Mercier made 1 of 2 free throws (shooting the technical) to ice the game.

WATCH THE GAME ON TICKET TV

WATCH THE GAME ON TICKET TV

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier with a game-high 29 points. Hollis Grindal had 11 points. The Eagles sank 5 3-pointers. Mercier had 2 3-pointers and Kaleb Conners and Hollis Grindal each had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 9-17 from the free-throw line.

Old Town was led by Brendan Mahaney with 21 points. Emmitt Byther had 14 points. The Coyotes had 10 3-pointers in the game. Mahaney had 4 3-pointers. Aiden Gromm and Tyler each had 2 3-pointers. Emmitt Byther and Grayson Thibeault each had 1 3-pointer. The Coyotes were 10-16 from the free-throw line.

Ellsworth is now 10-2 on the season and 2nd in the Class B Heal Point standings. They play at Hermon on Wednesday, January 24. That game will be live-streamed on Ticket TV.

Old Town is 12-1 and in 1st place in the Class B Heal Point Standings. They're right back in action, hosting Washington Academy on Tuesday, January 23 at 7 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Old Town Boys 12 11 16 19 58 Ellsworth Boys 15 25 7 15 62

Box Score

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Aiden Gromm 8 - 2 2 4 Joey Campbell 0 - - - - Jayden Powers 0 - - - - Tyler Michaud 0 - - - - Grayson Thibeault 8 2 1 1 2 Ethan Closson 0 - - - - Bryson Madden 0 - - - - Brooks Vose 0 - - - - DJ Francis 0 - - - - Brady Fournier 0 - - - - Brendan Mahaney 21 3 4 3 4 Emmitt Byther 14 4 1 3 4 Brady Paradis 0 - - - - Tyler Priest 7 - 2 1 2 Jack Brawn 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 58 9 10 10 16

Ellsworth.

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chance Mercier 29 9 2 5 8 Miles Palmer 4 2 - - - Josiah James-Chin 3 - 1 - - Cruz Coffin 0 - - - - Kaleb Conners 3 - 1 - - Brayden King 8 4 - - 1 Bryce Hart 0 - - - - Hollis Grindal 11 4 1 - 2 Hunter Boles 0 - - - - Kyle Kenny 0 - - - - Conner MacDonald 0 - - - - Dawson Curtis 4 - - 4 4 Jackson Barry 0 - - - - Zach Bray 0 - - - - Isiah Corson 0 - - - 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 62 19 5 9 17