Ellsworth-Orono Boy’s Soccer Scrimmage [PHOTOS]
The Ellsworth Eagles Boy's Soccer Team took on Orono High School in a preseason scrimmage on Monday morning, August 22nd at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth
Ellsworth opens the regular season on Saturday, September 3rd up in Caribou.
Orono opens the regular season on Saturday, September 3rd when they host Washington Academy
Check out photos from the scrimmage
