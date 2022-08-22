Ellsworth-Orono Boy&#8217;s Soccer Scrimmage [PHOTOS]

Ellsworth-Orono Boy’s Soccer Scrimmage [PHOTOS]

Ellsworth-Orono Boy's Soccer Scrimmage August 22, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Eagles Boy's Soccer Team took on Orono High School in a preseason scrimmage on Monday morning, August 22nd at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth

Ellsworth opens the regular season on Saturday, September 3rd up in Caribou.

Orono opens the regular season on Saturday, September 3rd when they host Washington Academy

Check out photos from the scrimmage

Ellsworth-Orono Boy's Soccer Scrimmage

