The Ellsworth Eagles beat John Bapst 9-1 on Tuesday, May 13th at the Union Street Softball Fields in Bangor.

The Eagles scored 3 runs in the 1st inning, 5 runs in the 4th inning and added 1 run in the 7th

Both teams had 6 hits, but the Crusaders made 7 errors.

Anna Stevens started in the circle for Ellsworth. She went 4.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 unearned run. She struck out 7 and walked 1. Kaylee Bagley pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 3 hits, while striking out 3 and walking 1.

Stevens and Jayden Sullivan each had a double for Ellsworth. Bagley Maddie Damon, Mya Schildroth, and Natalie Jagels each singled for the Eagles.

Sullivan had a stolen base.

Meredith Walsh pitched a complete game for John Bapst. She allowed 6 hits and 9 runs, but just 1 run was earned She struck out and walked 6.

Natalie Haulk had a pair of doubles to lead John Bapst's offense. Maddie Peters had a double. Grace Bouchard, Kylee Lawson and Addison Milligan each singled. Lawson swiped 2 bases.

Ellsworth is now 3-4. They will host Hermon on Thursday, May 15th at 4:30

John Bapst is now 3-5. They will play at Old Town on Thursday, May 15th at 4:30

