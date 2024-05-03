Ellsworth Softball Holds Off Bangor 8-5 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Softball Team held off the Bangor Rams on Friday, May 3rd in Bangor, by a score of 8-5. Ellsworth jumped out to a 6-0 lead but Bangor scored 1 run in the 4th, 1 in the 6th and 3 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning.

Jayden Sullivan homered for Ellsworth and Cassidy Richardson homered for Bangor.

Ellsworth outhit Bangor 13-4

Sophia Lynch was 4-4 for Ellsworth, with a double. Sullivan had the homer and a single. Natalie Jagels, Jovi Nightingale, Paige Johnson, Kaylee Bagley, Anna Stevens, Allie Bivins and Elizabeth Boles all singled for the Eagles

Stevens pitched a complete game for Ellsworth, allowing 4 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. She struck out 7 and walked 10.

Taylor Clark had a double for Bangor, Richardson the homer and Gabby Spreng and Victoria Jarnich each singled for the Rams.

Clark went 5.0 innings for Bangor, allowing 8 hits and 6 runs. She struck out and walked 2. Annabelle Pierce pitched the final 2 innings allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 1.

Ellsworth is now 4-2. They will play host to MDI on Monday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

Bangor is 0-6 and will pally at Mt. Blue on Monday, May 6th at 4 p.m.

