Old Town Beats MDI 5-4 in 8 Innings

The OId Town Coyotes rallied from a 4-2 deficit scoring 2 in the bottom of the 7th to tie the game, and then walk-off MDI with 2 outs in the 8th to beat the Trojans 5-4 in Old Town on Tuesday, May 14th.

Haley Sirois started for the Coyotes in the circle, and went 5.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 4 and walked 5. Arabel Milligan picked up the win in relief, pitching 2.1 innings, allowing 1 hit. She struck out and walked 1.

Taylor Grant pitched a complete game for MDI. She allowed the 5 runs, on 6 hits in 7.2 innings. She struck out 14 and walked 4.

Old Town had 7 stolen bases in the game, led by Natalie Fournier with 3 and Danica Brown with 2.

Alexis Degrasse was 2-4 with a pair of doubles. Saige Evans and Emily Wheeler each had a double. Wheeler drove in 2 runs with Evans driving in a run. Natalie Fournier and L. Mockler each had a single.

Hannah Lawson was 2-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in 2 runs. Mollie Gray, Alli Horner and Grace Hodgdon each singled for the Trojans.

Old Town is now 6-3. They will play at Ellsworth on Thursday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

MDI is now 4-5. They will play host to John Bapst on Thursday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

