Ellsworth Softball Holds Off Hermon 6-4

The Ellsworth Softball Team remained unbeaten on the season, defeating the Hermon Hawks 6-4 on Thursday, May 5th in Hermon. Ellsworth led 3-1 going into the 7th inning when both Ellsworth and Hermon scored 3 runs each.

Tyler Hellum picked up the win in the circle for the Eagles. She went the distance allowing 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. She walked 5 and struck out 12.

Katie Fowler took the loss for the Hawks. She went 6.1 innings, allowing 10 hits and 6 runs, 4 of which were earned. She struck out 4 and walked 2.

Anna Stevens, Tyler Hellum and Jayden Sullivan each had 2 hits for the Eagles. Sullivan had a double. Morgan Duhaime had a triple. Sophie Lynch had a single and drove in 2 runs. Aaliyah Manning and Alicia Havey each had singles. Brooklyn Carter had a stolen base while Abby Radel was gunned down trying to swipe a bag.

For Hermon Faith Coombs had 2 singles. Ava Dean had a triple. Lindsay Reed had a double. Brae Wilcox and Molly Simcox each had a single. Coombs, Olivia Johnston, Reed and Wilcox each had a stolen base.

Ellsworth is a top the Class B North Heal Point Standings with a 6-0 record. The Eagles are home against Old Town on Monday, May 9th at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon, 4-2 will play at Newport against the Nokomis Warriors on Tuesday, May 10th at 4 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)