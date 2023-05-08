Ellsworth Tops Old Town 6-2 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles Softball Team are scheduled to play 4 games this week, May 8-13. They started off their busy week with a 6-2 win over the Old Town Coyotes in Ellsworth on Monday, May 8th.

Hannah Wagstaff limited the Coyotes to 4 hits, pitching a complete game, while striking out 17 and walking just 4.

Meanwhile the Eagle's offense belted out 11 hits.Sophie Lynch batting lead-off was 2-4 with a double. Aaliyah Manning was 2-4 with a double and RBI. Jayden Sullivan was 2-4, driving in 2 runs. The 1-2-3 batters, Lynch, Manning and Sullivan got it done, going a combined 6-12, with 3 runs batted in.

Morgan Duhaime had a triple driving in 2 runs. Paige Johnson had 2 hits, as did Anna Stevens.

Emma Doucette started in the circle for the Coyotes. She went 1.2 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 5 and walked 1. Haley Sirois came on in relief, pitching 4.1 innings allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 3.

Ava Brasslett, Saige Evans, Gabby Cody and Sirois all singled for the Coyotes.

Danica Brown, and Sirois each had 2 stolen bases for Old Town. Natalie Fournier swiped 1 bag.

Ellsworth is now 3-2. Their 3 games this week are all at home. They play John Bapst Tuesday at 4:30, Brewer Wednesday at 4:30 and Hermon Saturday, at 12 noon.

Old Town is now 5-2. They play host to MDI on Tuesday, May 9th at 4:30 p.m.

