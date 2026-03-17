Fresh off of their 13-1 Spring Trip, accolades came in for Ana Lang, Morgan Tainter and the Husson Softball Team on Tuesday, March 17th.

Lang was named the Maine College Baseball and Softball Associations Pitcher of the Week. and North Atlantic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

She appeared in 10 of Husson's 14 games, making 7 starts. She threw 53 inning s and had a 0.53 earned run average. She struck out 74, and has a 6-1 record. She threw 4 shutouts and earned 3 saves.

Morgan Tainter was named the North Atlantic Conference's Player of the Week. She played in 12 games, hitting .368. She had 4 doubles, and 14 runs batted in.

The Husson Softball Team made their 1st appearance in the National Fastpitch Coaches Associations Division 3 Top 25 Coaches Poll since 2024. They were ranked 22.

Husson is off until April 7th when they will play a doubleheader at Bates College at 3 and 5 p.m. They open North Atlantic Conference action on Saturday April 11th when they will host Vermont State University Johnson at 1 and 3 p.m.