The Husson University Softball Team concluded their Spring Trip on Friday, March 13th with a 5-4 win over Carroll University and a 6-0 shutout win over #16 Case Western Reserve.

Game 1 5-4 Win over Carroll University

Sierra Yates picked up the win, pitching 5 innings, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 3 and walked 3. Yates is now 4-0. Ana Lang earned her 3rd save of the season, pitching the final 2 innings, allowing 1 run and 1 hit. She struck out 3 and walked 1.

At the plate Husson had 6 hits, with Morgan Tainter going 3-3, with a double, driving in 3 runs, Camryn King was 2-3 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Allie Casavant had a double.

Game 2 6-0 Win over #16 Case Western Reserve

Ana Lang tossed a 3-hit shutout, striking out 13 and walking 3 to improve to 6-1 on the season.

The game was 1-0 until Husson plated 5 runs in the top of the 7th inning.

Jetta Shook, Tayler Watterson, Morgan Tainter and Sophia Lynch each had 2 hits, with Watterson having a double. Camryn King had a single and drove in 2 runs.

Batting Leaders after 14-game Spring Trip

Average

Morgan Tainter - .368 Lydia Rice - .351 Tyler Watterson - .33

Home Runs

Allie Cassavant - 1

Runs Batted In

Morgan Tainter - 14 Allie Cassavant - 9 Camryn King - 7

Triples

Camryn King - 1

Doubles

Tied 1st - Morgan Tainter, Lydia Rice - 4

Tied 3rd - Camryn King, Emily Dunbar - 3

Pitching Leaders

Wins

Ana Lang - 6-1 Sierra Yates 4-0

Earned Run Average

Ana Lang - 0.53 Sierra Yates - 0.61 Jazmin Johnson 0.64

Strikeouts

Ana Lang - 74 Sierra Yates - 14

Husson will next play on Tuesday, March 17th at Colby College with a doubleheader against the Mules at 3 and 5 p.m.