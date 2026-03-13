It's been a good Spring trip for the Husson University Softball Team as they won 2 more games on Thursday, March 12th to improve to 11-1.

Game 1 Beat Earlham 5-3

In the 1st game of the day, Husson beat Earlham College from Indiana 5-3.

Braelynn Wilcox made her Spring debut in the circle for Husson, and went 5.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 3 runs, picking up the win. She's now 1-0. She allowed 2 walks and struck out 2. Jazmin Johnson pitched the 6th inning, allowing 2 hits, but no runs. Ana Lang picked up her 2nd save of the season, striking out the side in the 7th inning, around a walk.

At the plate Husson only had 3 hits. Lydia Rice was 2-3 and Allie Cassavant had a single.

The Eagles, played small-ball taking advantage of 5 walks and 2 errors. Camryn King had 2 steals and Sophia Lynch swiped a bag.

Game 2 Beat Moravian 5-0

In game 2 Husson beat Moravian University 5-0 as Ana Lang pitched a 3-hit shutout to improve to 5-1 on the season. She struck out 9 and walked 5. She has a 0.48 earned run average in 8 appearances this Spring, with 58 strikeouts in 44 innings.

At the plate Husson banged out 10 hits.

Morgan Tainteer was 2-4. Lydia Rice and Jetta Shook each had a pair of hits, including a double, with Shook driving in a pair of runs. Allie Cassavant was 2-4 with a run batted in. Camryn King and Emily Dunbar each had a single.

Husson now 10-1 will play 2 games on Friday the 1eth. They play Carroll University at 3:45 p.m. and #16 Case Western Reserve University at 6 p.m.

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