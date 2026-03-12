The Husson University Softball Team lost their 1st game of the 2026 season, losing to #23 Belhaven 3-2 before rebounding and beating Albertus Magnus 6-5 on Wednesday, March 11th.

Game 1 - 3-2 Loss to #23 Belhaven.

Ana Lang pitched a 7 inning complete game, allowing 7 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 9 and walked 4. She induced 3 ground outs, and 9 pop/fly outs and her record now stands at 4-1. Husson led 2-1 going into the top of the 7th inning, before Belhaven scored 2 runs in the top of the inning.

Husson managed only 3 hits in the game. Sophia Lynch, Tayler Waterson and Jetta Shook each had a single.

Game 2 - 6-4 Win Over Albertus Magnus

Sierra Yates started in the circle and pitched 6.0 innings allowing 9 hits and 4 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 6 and waalked 2. Jazmin Johnson came on in the 7 inning, and retired all 3 batters she faced for the save.

Husson banged out 7 hits. Morgan Tainter the designated player was 3-4, with 2 doubles, driving in 3 runs. Tayler Watterson was 2-4 with a pair of runs driven in. Jetta Shook and Lily Snow each had a single.

The Eagles stole 5 bases. Camryn King swiped 3 bases with Sophia Lynch and Morgan Tainter each stealing a base.

Husson is now 9-1. They are playing Earlham College at 10 a.m. and then #11 Moravian University at 12:30 on Thursday, March 12th.