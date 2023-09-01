Ernie Clark picks winners for Week 1 of high school football

Ernie Clark is back for another year of Ernesto's Surefire Prognostications each Friday during the fall on The Drive, and this year we (Ernie) had the brilliant idea to put it on the website for all to see as you make your way to the games across the state.

Don't forget, Ticket TV has its first Friday Night Football contest of the year at 7 p.m. with Jim Churchill and Ernie on the call of Brewer vs. Hermon for the Witches and Hawks first-ever meeting on the gridiron.

Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. Just go to the homepage of this website or use The Ticket App to watch the broadcast for free.

Now, without further ado, here's who Ernesto's got in the winners column for Week 1 of the 2023 high school football season, plus a pair of local college teams playing their season openers tomorrow -

27 Hermon at Brewer 28

24 Lawrence at Bangor 18

19 Cape Elizabeth at Oceanside 20

24 Lisbon at Belfast 21

20 John Bapst at Foxcroft 31

24 Winslow at OldTown 12

18 Camden Hills at Morse 35

22 Mountain Valley at MDI 21

14 Houlton at Orono 42

18 Stearns at Bucksport 28

12 Hampden Acad. at Medomak Valley 20

18 MCI at Nokomis 19

7 Sacopee Valley at Mount View 12

14 Ellsworth at Dexter 28

30 Mattanawcook Acad at (St. John) Valley 16

14 Portland at Thornton Acad. 27

21 Windham at Skowhegan 14

22 Poland at Madison 12

21 Maine at Florida International 28

24 Norwich at Husson 30