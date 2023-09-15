Ernie Clark picks winners for Week 3 of high school football
Our very own Ernesto is back with his Surefire Prognostications for Week 3 of the high school football season.
It was a near-perfect week for Ernie last week, who correctly picked 18-of-20 contests (18 high school games + UMaine and Husson football).
That brings his two-week tally to 32-8, which has him right at the gold standard of an .800 winning percentage Mr. ESP holds himself to.
Here's who Ernie's got this weekend -
Bangor 28, Skowhegan 6
Medomak Valley 30, Brewer 12
Oceanside 35, Hampden Academy 16
Foxcroft 32, Hermon 14
Nokomis 22, Winslow 20
Old Town 18, Belfast 14
Freeport 28, John Bapst 27
MCI 35, Madison 21
MDI 28, Camden Hills 21
Bucksport 30, Valley 6
Dexter 22, Houlton 20
Orono 35, Ellsworth 14
Stearns 28, Mattanawcook 22
Telstar 20, Mount View 14
Lawrence 22, Mt. Blue 14
Messalonskee 27, Cony 26
Poland 20, Oak Hill 6
Waterville 22, Morse 8
UMaine 20, Rhode Island 17
Husson 24, Alfred State 13