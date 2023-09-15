Ernie Clark picks winners for Week 3 of high school football

Our very own Ernesto is back with his Surefire Prognostications for Week 3 of the high school football season.

It was a near-perfect week for Ernie last week, who correctly picked 18-of-20 contests (18 high school games + UMaine and Husson football).

That brings his two-week tally to 32-8, which has him right at the gold standard of an .800 winning percentage Mr. ESP holds himself to.

Here's who Ernie's got this weekend -

Bangor 28, Skowhegan 6

Medomak Valley 30, Brewer 12

Oceanside 35, Hampden Academy 16

Foxcroft 32, Hermon 14

Nokomis 22, Winslow 20

Old Town 18, Belfast 14

Freeport 28, John Bapst 27

MCI 35, Madison 21

MDI 28, Camden Hills 21

Bucksport 30, Valley 6

Dexter 22, Houlton 20

Orono 35, Ellsworth 14

Stearns 28, Mattanawcook 22

Telstar 20, Mount View 14

Lawrence 22, Mt. Blue 14

Messalonskee 27, Cony 26

Poland 20, Oak Hill 6

Waterville 22, Morse 8

UMaine 20, Rhode Island 17

Husson 24, Alfred State 13