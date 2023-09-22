Ernie Clark picks winners for Week 4 of high school football
Ernie Clark has a chip on his shoulder entering week four of the high school football season after his surefire prognostications hit at just a 70% clip a week ago.
Week 3: 14-6 (.700)
Season: 46-14 (.767)
He's still got a .767 batting average for the season, but the esteemed Ernesto demands 80% or better for himself. Let's see if he can get back there with this week's slate of games.
Here's who he's got on the gridiron this weekend -
Week 4
At Lewiston 31, Bangor 28
Messalonskee 35, at Brewer 14
At Hampden Acad. 22, MCI 21
Medomak Valley 28, at Hermon 14
Oceanside 34, Nokomis 20
At Foxcroft 30, Madison 6
At Winslow 22, Belfast 12
John Bapst 28, at Old Town 7
At Freeport 20, Poland 18
Camden Hills 22, at Mountain Valley 14
At MDI 18, Waterville 14
At Orono 38, Bucksport 27
Dexter 30, at Valley 6
At Mattanawcook 21, Ellsworth 20
Houlton 31, Stearns 30
Boothbay 12, at Mt. View 6
At Lawrence 24, Cony 16
At Leavitt 24, Oxford Hills 21
At William & Mary 27, UMaine 10
At Husson 28, Anna Maria 20