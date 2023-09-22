Ernie Clark picks winners for Week 4 of high school football

Ernie Clark has a chip on his shoulder entering week four of the high school football season after his surefire prognostications hit at just a 70% clip a week ago.

Week 3: 14-6 (.700)

Season: 46-14 (.767)

He's still got a .767 batting average for the season, but the esteemed Ernesto demands 80% or better for himself. Let's see if he can get back there with this week's slate of games.

Here's who he's got on the gridiron this weekend -

Week 4

At Lewiston 31, Bangor 28

Messalonskee 35, at Brewer 14

At Hampden Acad. 22, MCI 21

Medomak Valley 28, at Hermon 14

Oceanside 34, Nokomis 20

At Foxcroft 30, Madison 6

At Winslow 22, Belfast 12

John Bapst 28, at Old Town 7

At Freeport 20, Poland 18

Camden Hills 22, at Mountain Valley 14

At MDI 18, Waterville 14

At Orono 38, Bucksport 27

Dexter 30, at Valley 6

At Mattanawcook 21, Ellsworth 20

Houlton 31, Stearns 30

Boothbay 12, at Mt. View 6

At Lawrence 24, Cony 16

At Leavitt 24, Oxford Hills 21

At William & Mary 27, UMaine 10

At Husson 28, Anna Maria 20