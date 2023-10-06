Ernie Clark picks winners for Week 6 of high school football

Ernesto's prognostications can once again be referred to as "surefire" after another 17-3 week got him back to the .800 mark for the season at 80-20 through the first five weeks.

Here's who Ernie is going with this weekend...

Bangor 21, at Cony 14

At Winslow 14, Brewer 6

Hampden Acad. 24, at Nokomis 23

At Hermon 27, Old Town 16

Medomak Valley 28, at Cape Elizabeth 27

Oceanside 30, at Freeport 7

Foxcroft Acad. 30, at MCI 6

Oak Hill 21, at Belfast 20

John Bapst 28, at Madison 8

Lawrence 28, at Skowhegan 14

At Messalonskee 27, Edward Little 14

8-player games

Camden Hills 27, at Waterville 26

At MDI 28, Spruce Mountain 12

Bucksport 35, at Ellsworth 14

At Stearns 31, Dexter 30

Houlton 28, at Mattanawcook Acad. 21

Dirigo 30, at Mount View 6

Orono 35, at (St. John) Valley 6

At Boothbay 14, Sacopee Valley 12

College

Maine 24, at Richmond 17