Ernie Clark picks winners for Week 6 of high school football
Ernesto's prognostications can once again be referred to as "surefire" after another 17-3 week got him back to the .800 mark for the season at 80-20 through the first five weeks.
Here's who Ernie is going with this weekend...
Bangor 21, at Cony 14
At Winslow 14, Brewer 6
Hampden Acad. 24, at Nokomis 23
At Hermon 27, Old Town 16
Medomak Valley 28, at Cape Elizabeth 27
Oceanside 30, at Freeport 7
Foxcroft Acad. 30, at MCI 6
Oak Hill 21, at Belfast 20
John Bapst 28, at Madison 8
Lawrence 28, at Skowhegan 14
At Messalonskee 27, Edward Little 14
8-player games
Camden Hills 27, at Waterville 26
At MDI 28, Spruce Mountain 12
Bucksport 35, at Ellsworth 14
At Stearns 31, Dexter 30
Houlton 28, at Mattanawcook Acad. 21
Dirigo 30, at Mount View 6
Orono 35, at (St. John) Valley 6
At Boothbay 14, Sacopee Valley 12
College
Maine 24, at Richmond 17