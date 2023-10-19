Ernie Clark picks winners for Week 8 of high school football
This weekend's slate of games once again begins with Thursday night action as Oceanside hosts Medomak Valley.
With that, Mr. ESP himself has turned in the picks a day early to make sure that game is counted among this week's collection, which includes the first postseason picks of the fall as 8-man football moves into regional quarterfinal play.
Here is who Ernie is going with this week -
Last week: 16-4 (.800)
Season: 112-28 (.800)
This week’s games:
11-player division -
Thursday, Oct. 19
At Oceanside 30, Medomak Valley 21
Friday, Oct. 20
At Noble 21, Bangor 14
At Lawrence 30, Brewer 14
At Hampden 28, Madison 6
At Hermon 27, Nokomis 22
Belfast 20, at MCI 14
John Bapst 17, at Poland 14
Winthrop/Mon/HD 24, at Old Town 7
At Messalonskee 30, Mt. Blue 6
At Skowhegan 24, Falmouth 16
At Cony 35, Gardiner 28
At Leavitt 38, Cheverus 14
Saturday, Oct. 21
Foxcroft Acad. 28, at Winslow 6
8-player division -
Regional quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 20
Large schools
At #4 Mountain Valley 35, #5 Waterville 7
Small schools
North
At #2 Bucksport 35, #7 Ellsworth 20
At #3 Stearns 40, #4 Mattaawcook Acad. 20
#5 Dexter 28, at #4 Houlton 27
South
At #1 Old Orchard Beach 30, #8 Mount View 6
Colleges -
Saturday, Oct. 21
Campbell 38, Maine 24
Husson 27, at Western New England 24