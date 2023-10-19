Ernie Clark picks winners for Week 8 of high school football

This weekend's slate of games once again begins with Thursday night action as Oceanside hosts Medomak Valley.

With that, Mr. ESP himself has turned in the picks a day early to make sure that game is counted among this week's collection, which includes the first postseason picks of the fall as 8-man football moves into regional quarterfinal play.

Here is who Ernie is going with this week -

Last week: 16-4 (.800)

Season: 112-28 (.800)

This week’s games:

11-player division -

Thursday, Oct. 19

At Oceanside 30, Medomak Valley 21

Friday, Oct. 20

At Noble 21, Bangor 14

At Lawrence 30, Brewer 14

At Hampden 28, Madison 6

At Hermon 27, Nokomis 22

Belfast 20, at MCI 14

John Bapst 17, at Poland 14

Winthrop/Mon/HD 24, at Old Town 7

At Messalonskee 30, Mt. Blue 6

At Skowhegan 24, Falmouth 16

At Cony 35, Gardiner 28

At Leavitt 38, Cheverus 14

Saturday, Oct. 21

Foxcroft Acad. 28, at Winslow 6

8-player division -

Regional quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 20

Large schools

At #4 Mountain Valley 35, #5 Waterville 7

Small schools

North

At #2 Bucksport 35, #7 Ellsworth 20

At #3 Stearns 40, #4 Mattaawcook Acad. 20

#5 Dexter 28, at #4 Houlton 27

South

At #1 Old Orchard Beach 30, #8 Mount View 6

Colleges -

Saturday, Oct. 21

Campbell 38, Maine 24

Husson 27, at Western New England 24