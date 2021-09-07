Exciting Start To The School Year For UMaine Coach

The UMaine women's hockey team and head coach Richard Reichenbach open the 2021-2022 season in just a couple of weeks when they play at Quinnipiac September 24 and 25.

Coach Reichenbach is getting a team ready following a solid finish to last season and hoping to build from that experience.

He also had another exciting experience as he was chosen to fly with the US Navy Blue Angels to promote their show in Brunswick.

We find out how he was chosen for the ride of a lifetime and how it went for him.

We also previewed the upcoming start of the season for the Black Bears.