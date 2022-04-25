Favorite Celtics Broadcasters From Over The Years [Poll]

Last week, we began a series of polls to decide our favorite broadcast combos among the regional teams in Boston.

Don Orsillo and Jerry Remy came out on top of the Red Sox TV broadcast booth (68%), while Joe Castiglione and Jerry Trupiano came out on top of the favorite Sox radio booth poll with 32%. Castig and Trupiano finished ahead of Ken Coleman and Ned Martin (25%), as well as Ken Coleman and Castiglione (25%).

Now, we begin this week with the team in action tonight, who will be looking to sweep away the Brooklyn Nets and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, likely against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics have had less turnover in their broadcast booth than the Red Sox over the years, thanks to five longtime broadcasters.

Johnny Most began calling Celtics games in 1953 for WCOP, what is now a Catholic radio station in Boston. Most's unmistakable raspy voice continued to call Celtics games until the 1989-90 season, the final of his 37-year-stint at the mic as voice of the Celtics.

On the TV side, Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn got paired with Dorchester native Mike Gorman on PRISM New England WBZ-TV for the 1981-82 season and the pair remained a fixture on Celtics games for 36 years until they duo called their final game together in 2018.

And the current radio duo of Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell, heard right here on 92.9 FM The Ticket, have been calling games together for the last 21 seasons.

Which pairing (or solo effort in the case of Most) is your all-time favorite Celtics broadcast booth?