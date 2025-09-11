Here are the High School Field Hockey, Volleyball and Girls and Boys Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, September 10th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.

Field Hockey

Edward Little 2 Oxford Hills 0

Freeport 9 Fryeburg Academy 0

Lisbon 2 Oak Hill1

Orono 10 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Wells 1 Sacopee Valley 0

Girls Soccer

Ashland 7 Central Aroostook 1

Deering 3 Biddeford 1

Falmouth 13 Massabesic 0

GSA 5 Deer-Isle Stonington 2

Gorham 4 Marshwood 1

John Bapst 2 Ellsworth 0

Kennebunk 1 Bonny Eagle 0

Mount Abram 2 Hall-Dale 0

Scarborough 3 Windham 1

Skowhegan 1 Mt. Blue 0

Thornton Academy 2 South Portland 1

Van Buren 1 Southern Aroostook 0

Washburn 5 Easton 1

Winthrop 4 Lisbon 0

Boys Soccer

Bucksport 4 Calais 1

Hermon 2 Caribou 2

Lee Academy 3 Shead 2

Penquis 7 Dexter 3

Pine Tree Academy 7 Traip Academy 0

Southern Aroostook 4 Van Buren 3

Washburn 1 Easton 0

Woodland 5 Machias 1

Washington Academy 2 Bangor Christian 1

Volleyball

Bucksport 3 Orono 2

Gardiner 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

GSA 3 Wiscasset 1

Woodland 3 Jonesport-Beals 1

