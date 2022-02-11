Final Class AA Heal Points and Play-In and Quarterfinal Matchups
The Heal Points have been finalized. With 9 teams in Class AA, there are prelim games for the 8-9. The winners of that game will then head to play in the Quarterfinals. Here are the final Class A A North Heal Point Standings and the Prelim and Quarterfinal Matchups
Class AA North Girls
- Oxford Hills 16-2
- Cheverus 14-3
- Hampden Academy 13-5
- Bangor 12-6
- Windham 11-7
- Lewiston 8-10
- Portland 4-14
- Deering 3-15
- Edward Little 2-16
- Play-in Game #8 Deering vs. #9 Edward Little
Quarterfinal Matchups
- #1 Oxford Hills vs. Winner #8 Deering-#9 Edward Little
- #2 Cheverus vs. #7 Portland
- #3 Hampden Academy vs. Lewiston
- #4 Bangor vs #6 Windham
Class AA Boys
- Edward Little 16-2
- Oxford Hills 15-3
- Portland 11-7
- Lewiston 13-5
- Deering 8-10
- Cheverus 8-9
- Bangor 6-12
- Windham 3-15
- Hampden Academy 2-16
- Play-in Game #8 Windham vs. #9 Hampden Academy
Quarterfinal Matchups
- #1 Edward Little vs. Winner of #8 Windham vs. #9 Hampden Academy
- #2 Oxford Hills vs. #7 Bangor
- #3 Portland vs. #6 Cheverus
- #4 Lewiston vs. #5 Deering