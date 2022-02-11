Final Class AA Heal Points and Play-In and Quarterfinal Matchups

The Heal Points have been finalized. With 9 teams in Class AA, there are prelim games for the 8-9. The winners of that game will then head to play in the Quarterfinals. Here are the final Class A A North Heal Point Standings and the Prelim and Quarterfinal Matchups

Class AA North Girls

Oxford Hills 16-2 Cheverus 14-3 Hampden Academy 13-5 Bangor 12-6 Windham 11-7 Lewiston 8-10 Portland 4-14 Deering 3-15 Edward Little 2-16

Play-in Game #8 Deering vs. #9 Edward Little

Quarterfinal Matchups

#1 Oxford Hills vs. Winner #8 Deering-#9 Edward Little

#2 Cheverus vs. #7 Portland

#3 Hampden Academy vs. Lewiston

#4 Bangor vs #6 Windham

Class AA Boys

Edward Little 16-2 Oxford Hills 15-3 Portland 11-7 Lewiston 13-5 Deering 8-10 Cheverus 8-9 Bangor 6-12 Windham 3-15 Hampden Academy 2-16

Play-in Game #8 Windham vs. #9 Hampden Academy

Quarterfinal Matchups