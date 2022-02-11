Final Class AA Heal Points and Play-In and Quarterfinal Matchups

Final Class AA Heal Points and Play-In and Quarterfinal Matchups

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Heal Points have been finalized. With 9 teams in Class AA, there are prelim games for the 8-9. The winners of that game will then head to play in the Quarterfinals. Here are the final Class A A North Heal Point Standings and the Prelim and Quarterfinal Matchups

Class AA North Girls

  1. Oxford Hills 16-2
  2. Cheverus 14-3
  3. Hampden Academy 13-5
  4. Bangor 12-6
  5. Windham 11-7
  6. Lewiston 8-10
  7. Portland 4-14
  8. Deering 3-15
  9. Edward Little 2-16
  • Play-in Game #8 Deering vs. #9 Edward Little

Quarterfinal Matchups

  • #1 Oxford Hills vs. Winner #8 Deering-#9 Edward Little
  • #2 Cheverus vs. #7 Portland
  • #3 Hampden Academy vs. Lewiston
  • #4 Bangor vs #6 Windham

Class AA Boys

  1. Edward Little 16-2
  2. Oxford Hills 15-3
  3. Portland 11-7
  4. Lewiston 13-5
  5. Deering 8-10
  6. Cheverus 8-9
  7. Bangor 6-12
  8. Windham 3-15
  9. Hampden Academy 2-16
  • Play-in Game #8 Windham vs. #9 Hampden Academy

Quarterfinal Matchups

  • #1 Edward Little vs. Winner of  #8 Windham vs. #9 Hampden Academy
  • #2 Oxford Hills vs. #7 Bangor
  • #3 Portland vs. #6 Cheverus
  • #4 Lewiston vs. #5 Deering

 

Categories: Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top