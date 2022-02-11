Final Class B North Heal Points and Prelim Matchups
The Heal Points have been finalized. With 17 teams in Class B, there are prelim games for all teams and a play-in game for 16-17. The winners of those games will then head to play in Bangor. Here are the final Class B North Heal Point Standings and the Prelim Matchups
Class B Girls
- Old Town 17-1
- Hermon 15-2
- MDI 14-4
- Presque Isle 12-6
- Waterville 12-4
- Ellsworth 11-7
- Foxcroft Academy 9-8
- Caribou 9-9
- Houlton 8-7
- MCI 10-8
- Washington Academy 8-9
- Mount View 7-11
- Bucksport 2-12
- Orono 4-13
- Winslow 3-15
- Bucksport 3-14
- John Bapst 1-17
- Play-In game #16 Bucksport vs. #17 John Bapst
Tourney Prelim Matchups
- #1 Old Town vs. Winner #16 Bucksport vs. #17 John Bapst Winner
- #2 Hermon vs #15 Winslow
- #3 MDI vs. #14 Orono
- #4 Presque Isle vs. #13 Belfast
- #5 Waterville vs. #12 Mt. View
- #6 Ellsworth vs. #11 Washington Academy
- #7 Foxcroft Academy vs. #10 MCI
- #8 Caribou vs. #9 Houlton
Class B Boys
- Ellsworth 18-0
- Orono 15-3
- Foxcroft Academy 13-5
- Old Town 12-6
- Mount View 13-5
- Houlton 10-6
- Winslow 12-5
- Presque Isle 9-8
- Hermon 10-8
- Bucksport 6-11
- John Bapst 8-10
- Caribou 5-13
- Washington Academy 5-13
- MDI 5-13
- Belfast 3-15
- MCI 4-14
- Waterville 1-17
- Play in game #16 MCI vs. #17 Waterville
Tourney Prelim Matchups
- #1 Ellsworth vs. Winner #16 MCI vs. #17 Waterville
- #2 Orono vs. #15 Belfast
- #3 Foxcroft Academy vs. #14 MDI
- #4 Old Town vs. #13 Washington Academy
- #5 Mount View vs. #12 Caribou
- #6 Houlton vs. #11 John Bapst
- #7 Winslow vs. #10 Bucksport
- #8 Presque Isle vs. #9 Hermon
Get our free mobile app