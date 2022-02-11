Final Class B North Heal Points and Prelim Matchups

The Heal Points have been finalized. With 17 teams in Class B, there are prelim games for all teams and a play-in game for 16-17. The winners of those games will then head to play in Bangor. Here are the final Class B North Heal Point Standings and the Prelim Matchups

Class B Girls

Old Town 17-1 Hermon 15-2 MDI 14-4 Presque Isle 12-6 Waterville 12-4 Ellsworth 11-7 Foxcroft Academy 9-8 Caribou 9-9 Houlton 8-7 MCI 10-8 Washington Academy 8-9 Mount View 7-11 Bucksport 2-12 Orono 4-13 Winslow 3-15 Bucksport 3-14 John Bapst 1-17

Play-In game #16 Bucksport vs. #17 John Bapst

Tourney Prelim Matchups

#1 Old Town vs. Winner #16 Bucksport vs. #17 John Bapst Winner

#2 Hermon vs #15 Winslow

#3 MDI vs. #14 Orono

#4 Presque Isle vs. #13 Belfast

#5 Waterville vs. #12 Mt. View

#6 Ellsworth vs. #11 Washington Academy

#7 Foxcroft Academy vs. #10 MCI

#8 Caribou vs. #9 Houlton

Class B Boys

Ellsworth 18-0 Orono 15-3 Foxcroft Academy 13-5 Old Town 12-6 Mount View 13-5 Houlton 10-6 Winslow 12-5 Presque Isle 9-8 Hermon 10-8 Bucksport 6-11 John Bapst 8-10 Caribou 5-13 Washington Academy 5-13 MDI 5-13 Belfast 3-15 MCI 4-14 Waterville 1-17

Play in game #16 MCI vs. #17 Waterville

Tourney Prelim Matchups

#1 Ellsworth vs. Winner #16 MCI vs. #17 Waterville

#2 Orono vs. #15 Belfast

#3 Foxcroft Academy vs. #14 MDI

#4 Old Town vs. #13 Washington Academy

#5 Mount View vs. #12 Caribou

#6 Houlton vs. #11 John Bapst

#7 Winslow vs. #10 Bucksport

#8 Presque Isle vs. #9 Hermon