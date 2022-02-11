Final Class B North Heal Points and Prelim Matchups

The Heal Points have been finalized. With 17 teams in Class B, there are prelim games for  all teams and a play-in game for 16-17. The winners of those games will then head to play in Bangor. Here are the final Class B North Heal Point Standings and the Prelim Matchups

Class B Girls

  1. Old Town 17-1
  2. Hermon 15-2
  3. MDI 14-4
  4. Presque Isle 12-6
  5. Waterville 12-4
  6. Ellsworth 11-7
  7. Foxcroft Academy 9-8
  8. Caribou 9-9
  9. Houlton 8-7
  10. MCI 10-8
  11. Washington Academy 8-9
  12. Mount View 7-11
  13. Bucksport 2-12
  14. Orono 4-13
  15. Winslow 3-15
  16. Bucksport 3-14
  17. John Bapst 1-17
  • Play-In game #16 Bucksport vs. #17 John Bapst

Tourney Prelim Matchups

  • #1 Old Town vs. Winner #16 Bucksport vs. #17 John Bapst Winner
  • #2 Hermon vs #15 Winslow
  • #3 MDI vs. #14 Orono
  • #4 Presque Isle vs. #13 Belfast
  • #5 Waterville vs. #12 Mt. View
  • #6 Ellsworth vs. #11 Washington Academy
  • #7 Foxcroft Academy vs. #10 MCI
  • #8 Caribou vs. #9 Houlton

Class B Boys

  1. Ellsworth 18-0
  2. Orono 15-3
  3. Foxcroft Academy 13-5
  4. Old Town 12-6
  5. Mount View 13-5
  6. Houlton 10-6
  7. Winslow 12-5
  8. Presque Isle 9-8
  9. Hermon 10-8
  10. Bucksport 6-11
  11. John Bapst 8-10
  12. Caribou 5-13
  13. Washington Academy 5-13
  14. MDI 5-13
  15. Belfast 3-15
  16. MCI 4-14
  17. Waterville 1-17
  • Play in game #16 MCI vs. #17 Waterville

Tourney Prelim Matchups

  • #1 Ellsworth vs. Winner #16 MCI vs. #17 Waterville
  • #2 Orono vs. #15 Belfast
  • #3 Foxcroft Academy vs. #14 MDI
  • #4 Old Town vs. #13 Washington Academy
  • #5 Mount View vs. #12 Caribou
  • #6 Houlton vs. #11 John Bapst
  • #7 Winslow vs. #10 Bucksport
  • #8 Presque Isle vs. #9 Hermon
