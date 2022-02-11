Final Class D North Heal Points and Prelim Matchups

Final Class D North Heal Points and Prelim Matchups

The Heal Points have been finalized. With 14 teams in Class D there are the top 2 teams receive byes and advance to the Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center. Teams seeded 3-14 will have prelim games.  The winners of those prelim games will then head to Bangor to play in the Quarterfinals. Here are the final Class D North Heal Point Standings and the Prelim Matchups

Girls Class D North Heal Point Standings

  1. Southern Aroostook 18-0
  2. Wisdom 15-1
  3. Machias 12-4
  4. Deer Isle Stonington 16-1
  5. Schenck 12-6
  6. East Grand 12-6
  7. Katahdin 8-9
  8. Ashland 6-9
  9. Shead 6-11
  10. Jonesport Beals 4-14
  11. Van Buren 2-12
  12. Washburn 3-13
  13. Easton 1-15
  14. Bangor Christian 0-16

Prelim matchups

  • #1 Southern Aroostook - bye
  • #2 Wisdom - bye
  • #3 Machias vs. #14 Bangor Christian
  • #4 Deer Isle Stonington vs. #13 Easton
  • #5 Schenck vs. #12 Washburn
  • #6 East Grand vs. #11 Van Buren
  • #7 Katahdin vs. #10 Jonesport Beals
  • #8 Ashland vs. #9 Shead

Class D Boys

  1. Machias 15-0
  2. Southern Aroostook 16-1
  3. Van Buren 10-6
  4. Wisdom 11-5
  5. Bangor Christian 10-6
  6. Schenck 8-10
  7. Katahdin 9-9
  8. Jonesport Beal 8-10
  9. Easton 6-11
  10. Washburn 3-14
  11. Deer Isle Stonighton 1-13
  12. Shead 3-13
  13. Ashland 2-15
  14. East Grand 0-16

Prelim matchups

  • #1 Machias - Bye
  • #2 Southern Aroostook - Bye
  • #3 Van Buren vs. #14 East Grand
  • #4 Wisdom vs. #13 Ashland
  • #5 Bangor Christian vs. #12 Shead
  • #6 Schenck vs. #11 Deer Isle Stonighton
  • #7 Katahdin vs. #10 Washburn
  • #8 Jonesport Beal vs. #9 Easton
