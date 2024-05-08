Hermon Girl’s Tennis Defeats Ellsworth 3-2

The Hermon Girl's Tennis Team defeated Ellsworth 3-2 on Tuesday afternoon, May 7th. Here are the individual match results.

1st Singles - Megan Jordan (EHS) beat Izzy Byram 8-1

2nd Singles - Ellie Willams (HER) beat Whitney Clarke 8-3

3rd Singles - Bella Bowden (HER) beat Elise Sargent 8-1

1st Doubles - Brooke Gallop/Natalie Tardie (HER) beat Shae Carter/Brynn Stephenson 8-8 (7-4 tiebreaker)

2nd Doubles - Bo Barrett/Hannah Frost (EHS) beat Abbie Dubois/Kara Pelletier 8-1

Thanks to Amanda Frost for sending the scores.

You can vote for the Week 3 Athlete of the Week HERE once every 3 hours now through Thursday night, May 9th at 11:59 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 6-May 11. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 13th-16th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 17th.