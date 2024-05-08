MDI-John Bapst Tennis [RESULTS]

The MDI and John Bapst Tennis Teams squared off Tuesday afternoon, May 7th. The MDI Boys won their match 3-2 while the John Bapst Girls won 5-0.

Here are the results. Thanks to Molly Webster for sending them to us!

Girls

1st Singles - Anna Drake (JB) defeated Julia Ramos 8-4

2nd Singles - Jacquie Pangburn (JB) defeated Elle Yarborough 8-4

3rd Singles - Vivi Neneth (JB) defeated Eliza Levin 8-3

1st Doubles - Ansley Overlock/Kristina Maggs (JB) defeated Lily Allen/Maria Perconti 8-2

2nd Doubles - Kate Griffin/Violet Davis (JB) defeated Anouk/MacDonald/Luna Wilhem.8-2

Boys

1st Singles - Owen Kelly (MDI) defeated Laken Walker 8-2

2nd Singles - Griffin Merrill (JB) defeated Jameson Weir in tiebreaker

3rd Singles - Bowdoin Allen (MDI) defeated Sean Yan 8-2

1st Doubles - Caden Braun/Riley Donahue (MDI) defeated Finn Oldanburg/Jack Devosier 8-5

2nd Doubles - Soren Peterson/Tyler Dorr (JB) defeated Eli Hansbury/Kaden Sweet 8-5

