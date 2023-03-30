Flagg Brothers to Play in GEICO Nationals Starting Thursday March 30

You'll be able to watch former Nokomis High School standouts Cooper and Ace Flagg on television beginning Thursday March 30th when Montverde Academy plays in the GEICO National Championship.

The Flaggs transferred to Montverde Academy after completing their freshman year at Nokomis High School in Newport, leading the Warriors to their 1st ever Boy's Basketball Gold Ball in the 2022-23 season.

Montverde Academy is 23-2 and the top-seed. They are also the defending GEICO Champions.

They will play Sunrise Christian the #8 seed at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The winner of that Quarterfinal will play the winner of the #4 Link Academy-#5 St Paul VI matchup on Friday, March 31st. The semifinal will be on ESPN2 at 4:30 p.m.

Should the Flaggs and Montverde Academy advance to the finals, they will be on Saturday, April 1st at 12 Noon. That game will be broadcast on ESPN.