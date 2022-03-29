Earlier this month, Ace and Cooper Flagg capped their freshman seasons at Nokomis Regional High School by winning a gold ball. Now, the time has come for the twin brothers to continue their basketball journey outside the Pine Tree State.

Ace and Cooper made their announcements earlier today when they posted separately of their decisions to play next year at Montverde Academy in Montverde, FL.

Known for curating some of the best young talent in the country, Montverde Academy saw seven former players drafted in the 2021 NBA Draft alone. The academy boasts such NBA alums as Joel Embiid, D'Angelo Russell, and Ben Simmons.

The Flagg twins lived up to the hype during what will prove to be their only season playing Maine high school basketball as they led the Nokomis Warriors to a 21-1 record and the program's first-ever gold ball.

Cooper ranked among the leaders in just about every statistical category in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference, including a league-best 20.4 points per game during the regular season. He also led the league in steals, blocked shots and field goal percentage, in addition to finishing top-3 in rebounds and assists. Ace averaged 11 points per game to go with nearly seven rebounds and 2.1 steals per contest.

Cooper became the first freshman to be named the Maine Gatorade High School Player of the Year. Prior to Flagg, no freshman or sophomore had ever won the award since its inception in 1985-86.