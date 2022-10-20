Former Black Bear Jeremy Pena Goes 3-4 with Homer as Astros Beat Yankees 4-2 [VIDEO]

Former Maine Black Bear Jeremy Pena led the Houston Astros offensively on Wednesday night, October 19th as the Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees 4-2 in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

Batting 2nd, Pena was 3-4 with a pair of doubles and hit a solo home run in the 7th inning off of Frankie Montas.

Meanwhile Justin Verlander handcuffed the Yankees striking out 11 in 6 innings, allowing just 3 hits and 1 run

Houston leads the American League Championship Series 1-0. Game 2 is Thursday night, October 20th at 7:37 p.m.