Maine Baseball Falls to Merrimac 19-8 on the Road on Wednesday

The Maine Baseball Team fell to Merrimac 19-8 on Wednesday afternoon, April 17th on the road.

Maine was trailing 11-0 at the end of the 2nd inning before scoring 6 runs in the top of the 3rd inning.

Jonathan Gonzalez finished the game 2-3 with his 1st collegiate RBI

Charlie Taub was 2-4 and Tyler Annis smacked a double. Will Burns, Jeremiah Jenkins and Logan Burrill singled for the Black Bears.

It was another rough afternoon for Maine's pitchers. 5 pitchers combined for 10 walks and struck out 3. They allowed 13 hits and hit 7 batters.

Gabe Gifford pitched a scoreless inning, walking and striking out 1, hitting 1 batter. Ryan Scott pitched the final inning (6th), striking out 1.

Maine is now 8-23 while Merrimack improved to 14-21.

Maine returns home to Mahaney Diamond and will play 7 of their next 8 games at home. They play Rider University April 19-21, Merrimack College April 23rd (at Merrimack College on April 24th) and then 3 games against Binghamton April 26-28.